Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:56 PM

Wyndham Heights Apartments

1201 Florida Ave · (515) 361-7686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Limited-time special: Enjoy 1/2 off July rent or $500 off August rent! Details apply, please contact us for more information.
Location

1201 Florida Ave, Ames, IA 50014
Sawyer West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 618 · Avail. Aug 1

$827

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Unit 604 · Avail. Aug 1

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. Aug 1

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 611 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Unit 514 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Unit 501 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 937 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wyndham Heights Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
bike storage
business center
online portal
smoke-free community
Limited-time special: Enjoy 1/2 off July rent or $500 off August rent!*
*Details apply, please contact us for more information.

Feel at home at Wyndham Heights Apartments in Ames, IA! Located in a residential area just minutes from Iowa State, our apartments offer the feeling of home with convenient access to many amenities. Access Cy-Ride outside your door, go shopping, out to eat or grab groceries all close to home.

We have spacious units and multiple floor plans. All utilities are paid, with the exception of electric. Every apartment even includes a one-car garage! Extra parking is available. We have on-site laundry facilities and controlled-access entries to our buildings.

Call today or click to our convenient online scheduler to book your tour of this great community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: $250 1 bedroom; $350- 2 bedroom
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wyndham Heights Apartments have any available units?
Wyndham Heights Apartments has 21 units available starting at $827 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Ames, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ames Rent Report.
What amenities does Wyndham Heights Apartments have?
Some of Wyndham Heights Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wyndham Heights Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Wyndham Heights Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Limited-time special: Enjoy 1/2 off July rent or $500 off August rent! Details apply, please contact us for more information.
Is Wyndham Heights Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Wyndham Heights Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Wyndham Heights Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Wyndham Heights Apartments offers parking.
Does Wyndham Heights Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wyndham Heights Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wyndham Heights Apartments have a pool?
No, Wyndham Heights Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Wyndham Heights Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Wyndham Heights Apartments has accessible units.
Does Wyndham Heights Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wyndham Heights Apartments has units with dishwashers.
