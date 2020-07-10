All apartments in Ames
The Social West Ames Reserve
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

The Social West Ames Reserve

800 Pinon Drive · (941) 584-8458
Location

800 Pinon Drive, Ames, IA 50014

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Emmet-1

$785

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Emmet Deluxe-1

$800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Emmet Plus-1

$825

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Guthrie-1

$890

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Guthrie Plus-1

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Guthrie Deluxe-1

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Montgomery-1

$1,140

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Taylor-1

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Montgomery Plus-1

$1,305

3 Bed · 2 Bath

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Social West Ames Reserve.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
internet access
online portal
package receiving
volleyball court
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames -The Reserve, where youll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community. Between our wide variety of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans, a great selection of amenities, and a convenient location, youll find plenty of reasons to choose our pet-friendly apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Trash
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow.
Parking Details: Open lot, guest parking, garage: $60/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Social West Ames Reserve have any available units?
The Social West Ames Reserve offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $785, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $890, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,140. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Ames, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ames Rent Report.
What amenities does The Social West Ames Reserve have?
Some of The Social West Ames Reserve's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Social West Ames Reserve currently offering any rent specials?
The Social West Ames Reserve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Social West Ames Reserve pet-friendly?
Yes, The Social West Ames Reserve is pet friendly.
Does The Social West Ames Reserve offer parking?
Yes, The Social West Ames Reserve offers parking.
Does The Social West Ames Reserve have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Social West Ames Reserve offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Social West Ames Reserve have a pool?
Yes, The Social West Ames Reserve has a pool.
Does The Social West Ames Reserve have accessible units?
Yes, The Social West Ames Reserve has accessible units.
Does The Social West Ames Reserve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Social West Ames Reserve has units with dishwashers.
