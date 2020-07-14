Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets furnished oven range Property Amenities parking bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Limited-time special: Receive $250 off August rent!*

*Details apply, please contact us for more information.



Location, location, location.



When it comes to location, we're in a prime one in southeast Ames.



South View Apartments is located on South 5th Street near Duff Avenue, just a few blocks south of Lincoln Way.



We're a quick 5 minutes from Iowa State University's campus, a short bike ride from Squaw Creek Park, and a few steps away from grocery stores, restaurants and shopping. Whatever you need, you're within close proximity here at South View Apartments.



Our apartment community offers two-bedroom apartments in three different sizes, so you can choose the layout that best meets your needs. We are pet friendly and look forward to giving you — and your four-legged friends — a personal tour.



Call or contact us today to schedule your tour of this great community!