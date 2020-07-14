All apartments in Ames
South View Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:03 PM

South View Apartments

209 South 5th Street · (515) 373-8496
Rent Special
Limited-time special: Receive $250 off August rent! Details apply, please contact us for more information.
Location

209 South 5th Street, Ames, IA 50010

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 225-2 · Avail. Aug 1

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 227-2 · Avail. Aug 1

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 211-4 · Avail. Aug 1

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from South View Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
furnished
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Limited-time special: Receive $250 off August rent!*
*Details apply, please contact us for more information.

Location, location, location.

When it comes to location, we're in a prime one in southeast Ames.

South View Apartments is located on South 5th Street near Duff Avenue, just a few blocks south of Lincoln Way.

We're a quick 5 minutes from Iowa State University's campus, a short bike ride from Squaw Creek Park, and a few steps away from grocery stores, restaurants and shopping. Whatever you need, you're within close proximity here at South View Apartments.

Our apartment community offers two-bedroom apartments in three different sizes, so you can choose the layout that best meets your needs. We are pet friendly and look forward to giving you — and your four-legged friends — a personal tour.

Call or contact us today to schedule your tour of this great community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $350
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 50lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does South View Apartments have any available units?
South View Apartments has 8 units available starting at $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Ames, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ames Rent Report.
What amenities does South View Apartments have?
Some of South View Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is South View Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
South View Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Limited-time special: Receive $250 off August rent! Details apply, please contact us for more information.
Is South View Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, South View Apartments is pet friendly.
Does South View Apartments offer parking?
Yes, South View Apartments offers parking.
Does South View Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, South View Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does South View Apartments have a pool?
No, South View Apartments does not have a pool.
Does South View Apartments have accessible units?
No, South View Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does South View Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, South View Apartments has units with dishwashers.
