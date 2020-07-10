All apartments in Ames
Find more places like
Prairie West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ames, IA
/
Prairie West
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:02 PM

Prairie West

2330 Prairie View West Drive · (515) 497-2296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Get a $100 Food Delivery Gift Card Plus Your Choice from a Shark Vacuum ION or Kitchenaid Mixer + security deposit is only $99!
Browse Similar Places
Ames
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2330 Prairie View West Drive, Ames, IA 50010
Prairie View

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-12101 · Avail. Aug 2

$922

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit 1-202 · Avail. Aug 2

$922

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit 1-101 · Avail. Aug 2

$922

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Prairie West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
playground
Discover the peace-of-mind that comes with our well-maintained landscape, exceptional management, and unbeatable location in Ames' most charming and accommodating neighborhood. We are proud to offer completely renovated apartment homes at Prairie West, and with community features such as a covered picnic pavilion with grilling stations, children’s playground, and spacious dog park, our property has everything you need to feel right at home. Call to schedule an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $250 per unit
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35 for 1st pet, $50 for both
restrictions: Dogs have breed restrictions
Dogs
fee: $200
rent: $35 for 1st, $50 for both
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Cats
fee: $200
rent: $35 for 1st, $50 for both
restrictions: No Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Prairie West have any available units?
Prairie West has 8 units available starting at $922 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Ames, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ames Rent Report.
What amenities does Prairie West have?
Some of Prairie West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Prairie West currently offering any rent specials?
Prairie West is offering the following rent specials: Get a $100 Food Delivery Gift Card Plus Your Choice from a Shark Vacuum ION or Kitchenaid Mixer + security deposit is only $99!
Is Prairie West pet-friendly?
Yes, Prairie West is pet friendly.
Does Prairie West offer parking?
Yes, Prairie West offers parking.
Does Prairie West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Prairie West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Prairie West have a pool?
No, Prairie West does not have a pool.
Does Prairie West have accessible units?
Yes, Prairie West has accessible units.
Does Prairie West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Prairie West has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

South View Apartments
209 South 5th Street
Ames, IA 50010
Wyndham Heights Apartments
1201 Florida Ave
Ames, IA 50014
The Social West Ames Reserve
800 Pinon Drive
Ames, IA 50014
The Social West Ames Station
1320 Coconino Rd
Ames, IA 50014
Core
4415 Lincoln Way
Ames, IA 50014
The Social West Ames Steinbeck
4501 Steinbeck Street
Ames, IA 50014

Similar Pages

Ames 1 BedroomsAmes 2 BedroomsAmes Apartments with BalconyAmes Apartments with ParkingAmes Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Des Moines, IAWest Des Moines, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IAJohnston, IAWaukee, IAGrimes, IAFort Dodge, IANorwalk, IAClive, IAAltoona, IAPerry, IAWindsor Heights, IAPolk City, IAPleasant Hill, IABoone, IA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Edwards

Apartments Near Colleges

Iowa State UniversityDes Moines Area Community CollegeDes Moines University-Osteopathic Medical CenterDrake UniversityGrand View University