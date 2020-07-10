Prairie West.

Lease Length: 12-24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $250 per unit
Dogs
fee: $200
rent: $35 for 1st, $50 for both
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Cats
fee: $200
rent: $35 for 1st, $50 for both
restrictions: No Breed restrictions.