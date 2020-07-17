All apartments in Ames
805 Grand Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

805 Grand Ave

805 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

805 Grand Avenue, Ames, IA 50010
Hodge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
805 Grand Ave Available 08/03/20 -

(RLNE5881315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Grand Ave have any available units?
805 Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ames, IA.
How much is rent in Ames, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ames Rent Report.
Is 805 Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
805 Grand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Grand Ave pet-friendly?
No, 805 Grand Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ames.
Does 805 Grand Ave offer parking?
No, 805 Grand Ave does not offer parking.
Does 805 Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Grand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Grand Ave have a pool?
No, 805 Grand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 805 Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 805 Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Grand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Grand Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 Grand Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
