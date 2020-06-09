4406 Castlewood Pl, Unit 4

Amenities

recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

2 Bedroom 1 bath apartment, located on a quiet cul-de-sac. An easy bus ride to ISU and located on the west side of Ames. Newly remodeled throughout with new kitchen counters, cabinets, flooring, and updated bathroom **Pictures are of similar unit** Owner pays water/sewer, garbage, lawn care and snow removal. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, cable, and internet.

