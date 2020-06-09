All apartments in Ames
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:59 AM

4406 Castlewood Pl, Unit 4

4406 Castlewood Place · (515) 257-6096
Location

4406 Castlewood Place, Ames, IA 50014
Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$625

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
2 Bedroom 1 bath apartment, located on a quiet cul-de-sac. An easy bus ride to ISU and located on the west side of Ames. Newly remodeled throughout with new kitchen counters, cabinets, flooring, and updated bathroom **Pictures are of similar unit** Owner pays water/sewer, garbage, lawn care and snow removal. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, cable, and internet.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4406 Castlewood Pl, Unit 4 have any available units?
4406 Castlewood Pl, Unit 4 has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ames, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ames Rent Report.
Is 4406 Castlewood Pl, Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
4406 Castlewood Pl, Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4406 Castlewood Pl, Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 4406 Castlewood Pl, Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ames.
Does 4406 Castlewood Pl, Unit 4 offer parking?
No, 4406 Castlewood Pl, Unit 4 does not offer parking.
Does 4406 Castlewood Pl, Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4406 Castlewood Pl, Unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4406 Castlewood Pl, Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 4406 Castlewood Pl, Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 4406 Castlewood Pl, Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 4406 Castlewood Pl, Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4406 Castlewood Pl, Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4406 Castlewood Pl, Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4406 Castlewood Pl, Unit 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4406 Castlewood Pl, Unit 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
