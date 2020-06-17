All apartments in Ames
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:21 PM

439 S Maple Ave, Apt 5

439 South Maple Avenue · (515) 329-0775
Location

439 South Maple Avenue, Ames, IA 50010

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
internet access
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
**Many businesses have been affected by the ongoing pandemic and we want to help! Sign a lease by June 1st and receive a combination of $200 in gift cards of your choice from any of the following local eateries: Thai Kitchen, HuHot, Texas Road House, Boulder Tap House, Hickory Park, Provisions F, The Cafe, Chic-Fil-A**

Come see this clean and newly remodeled apartment complex! Kitchen and living room with open concept, spacious bedrooms with large walk-in closets! Free membership to Ames Racquet and Fitness and located close to Jack Trice Stadium. This is one you can't pass up! Owner pays water, cable, internet, and an Ames Racquet and Fitness membership included in lease.
Come see this clean and newly remodeled apartment complex! Kitchen and living room with open concept, spacious bedrooms with large walk-in closets! Free membership to Ames Racquet and Fitness and located close to Jack Trice Stadium. This is one you can't pass up!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 S Maple Ave, Apt 5 have any available units?
439 S Maple Ave, Apt 5 has a unit available for $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ames, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ames Rent Report.
What amenities does 439 S Maple Ave, Apt 5 have?
Some of 439 S Maple Ave, Apt 5's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 S Maple Ave, Apt 5 currently offering any rent specials?
439 S Maple Ave, Apt 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 S Maple Ave, Apt 5 pet-friendly?
No, 439 S Maple Ave, Apt 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ames.
Does 439 S Maple Ave, Apt 5 offer parking?
No, 439 S Maple Ave, Apt 5 does not offer parking.
Does 439 S Maple Ave, Apt 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 439 S Maple Ave, Apt 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 S Maple Ave, Apt 5 have a pool?
No, 439 S Maple Ave, Apt 5 does not have a pool.
Does 439 S Maple Ave, Apt 5 have accessible units?
No, 439 S Maple Ave, Apt 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 439 S Maple Ave, Apt 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 439 S Maple Ave, Apt 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
