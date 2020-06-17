439 S Maple Ave, Apt 5

Amenities

**Many businesses have been affected by the ongoing pandemic and we want to help! Sign a lease by June 1st and receive a combination of $200 in gift cards of your choice from any of the following local eateries: Thai Kitchen, HuHot, Texas Road House, Boulder Tap House, Hickory Park, Provisions F, The Cafe, Chic-Fil-A**



Come see this clean and newly remodeled apartment complex! Kitchen and living room with open concept, spacious bedrooms with large walk-in closets! Free membership to Ames Racquet and Fitness and located close to Jack Trice Stadium. This is one you can't pass up! Owner pays water, cable, internet, and an Ames Racquet and Fitness membership included in lease.

