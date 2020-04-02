2109 9th Street SW

Amenities

Located minutes from Willowbrook Elementary School, Adventureland, and multiple shopping and dining options, This spacious 4 bedroom home is a must-see! The entrance opens into a foyer with vaulted ceilings. Moving down the hall, a formal dining room is to your right, with a huge window and hardwood floors. Beyond that, is a huge open kitchen/ eating area. The kitchen has great cabinet storage and all-white appliances that will stay with the home. The extra dining space is large enough for a full-sized table and features large glass patio doors that lead to the backyard deck. A half bath, a separate laundry room, and access to the garage are also located off of the kitchen/ dining area. On the right side of the main level, we find a large living room that features gorgeous wood accents and large windows allowing for tons of natural light. Moving up the grand staircase, we find a full bath with a shower/tub combo to our left and two spare bedrooms to the right. Both bedrooms are a good size with large connecting closets. The HUGE master bedroom is at the end of the hallway and includes a spacious walk-in closet with wooden built-in storage, double vanity, large whirlpool tub, and a connecting bathroom with a glass walk-in shower. The basement level is fully furnished and features another living area. The 4th bedroom is also on the basement level and includes several closets and its own ensuite bathroom with a walk-in shower. off of the living space are two other flex living spaces, perfect for an office or workout area. The gorgeous backyard is fully fenced in and includes a huge deck perfect for grilling and entertaining. This home does consider 2 small pets under 35lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.



To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month

Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time

Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.



Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



