All apartments in Altoona
Find more places like 2109 9th Street SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altoona, IA
/
2109 9th Street SW
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

2109 9th Street SW

2109 9th Street Southwest · (515) 996-4488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Altoona
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

2109 9th Street Southwest, Altoona, IA 50009

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2109 9th Street SW · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1802 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
SPACIOUS!! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home in Altoona - Click below to view our virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZEYgQwNJKyJ

Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19 we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

Located minutes from Willowbrook Elementary School, Adventureland, and multiple shopping and dining options, This spacious 4 bedroom home is a must-see! The entrance opens into a foyer with vaulted ceilings. Moving down the hall, a formal dining room is to your right, with a huge window and hardwood floors. Beyond that, is a huge open kitchen/ eating area. The kitchen has great cabinet storage and all-white appliances that will stay with the home. The extra dining space is large enough for a full-sized table and features large glass patio doors that lead to the backyard deck. A half bath, a separate laundry room, and access to the garage are also located off of the kitchen/ dining area. On the right side of the main level, we find a large living room that features gorgeous wood accents and large windows allowing for tons of natural light. Moving up the grand staircase, we find a full bath with a shower/tub combo to our left and two spare bedrooms to the right. Both bedrooms are a good size with large connecting closets. The HUGE master bedroom is at the end of the hallway and includes a spacious walk-in closet with wooden built-in storage, double vanity, large whirlpool tub, and a connecting bathroom with a glass walk-in shower. The basement level is fully furnished and features another living area. The 4th bedroom is also on the basement level and includes several closets and its own ensuite bathroom with a walk-in shower. off of the living space are two other flex living spaces, perfect for an office or workout area. The gorgeous backyard is fully fenced in and includes a huge deck perfect for grilling and entertaining. This home does consider 2 small pets under 35lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5806534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 9th Street SW have any available units?
2109 9th Street SW has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2109 9th Street SW have?
Some of 2109 9th Street SW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 9th Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
2109 9th Street SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 9th Street SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2109 9th Street SW is pet friendly.
Does 2109 9th Street SW offer parking?
Yes, 2109 9th Street SW does offer parking.
Does 2109 9th Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 9th Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 9th Street SW have a pool?
Yes, 2109 9th Street SW has a pool.
Does 2109 9th Street SW have accessible units?
No, 2109 9th Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 9th Street SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 9th Street SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 9th Street SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2109 9th Street SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2109 9th Street SW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Altoona
437 Elgin Lane NW
Altoona, IA 50009

Similar Pages

Altoona 2 BedroomsAltoona 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Altoona Accessible ApartmentsAltoona Dog Friendly Apartments
Altoona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Des Moines, IAWest Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IA
Johnston, IAWaukee, IAGrimes, IANorwalk, IAClive, IA
Perry, IAWindsor Heights, IAPolk City, IAPleasant Hill, IABoone, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines Area Community CollegeDes Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
Drake UniversityGrand View University
Iowa State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity