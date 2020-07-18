Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

94-780 Kaao Pl. Available 07/30/20 Charming Waipio Gentry Home - Available on July 30! Charming single level home in convenient Waipio Gentry. Enjoy using 21 PV Panels, save lots of $$ on electric bills. Well maintained 3 bdrm, 2 full bath, 2 car garage in a quiet cul-de-sac. Open floor plan, low maintenance side yard & a back lanai for entertaining. Includes 2 split ac units, and window ac's in every room. Behind this home is a park like greenbelt that runs through the neighborhood. Excellent location, very short distance (a block) to Kanoelani Ealem. School (ranked high by DOE). Close to Costco, shopping, restaurants & buslines. Will consider allowing a pet. Application is subject to credit check on all adults, a non refundable fee is involved. Please watch the video tour of this house, then call for an appt. to view. Contact Jennifer G. Guasch (RA) of Horita Realty LLC at 808-721-0351 Cell, or 808-487-1561- office.



(RLNE5913970)