Waipio, HI
94-780 Kaao Pl.
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:58 AM

94-780 Kaao Pl.

94-780 Kaao Place · (808) 721-0351
Location

94-780 Kaao Place, Waipio, HI 96797
Waipahu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 94-780 Kaao Pl. · Avail. Jul 30

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
94-780 Kaao Pl. Available 07/30/20 Charming Waipio Gentry Home - Available on July 30! Charming single level home in convenient Waipio Gentry. Enjoy using 21 PV Panels, save lots of $$ on electric bills. Well maintained 3 bdrm, 2 full bath, 2 car garage in a quiet cul-de-sac. Open floor plan, low maintenance side yard & a back lanai for entertaining. Includes 2 split ac units, and window ac's in every room. Behind this home is a park like greenbelt that runs through the neighborhood. Excellent location, very short distance (a block) to Kanoelani Ealem. School (ranked high by DOE). Close to Costco, shopping, restaurants & buslines. Will consider allowing a pet. Application is subject to credit check on all adults, a non refundable fee is involved. Please watch the video tour of this house, then call for an appt. to view. Contact Jennifer G. Guasch (RA) of Horita Realty LLC at 808-721-0351 Cell, or 808-487-1561- office.

(RLNE5913970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94-780 Kaao Pl. have any available units?
94-780 Kaao Pl. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 94-780 Kaao Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
94-780 Kaao Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94-780 Kaao Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 94-780 Kaao Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 94-780 Kaao Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 94-780 Kaao Pl. offers parking.
Does 94-780 Kaao Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94-780 Kaao Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94-780 Kaao Pl. have a pool?
No, 94-780 Kaao Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 94-780 Kaao Pl. have accessible units?
No, 94-780 Kaao Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 94-780 Kaao Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 94-780 Kaao Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94-780 Kaao Pl. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 94-780 Kaao Pl. has units with air conditioning.
