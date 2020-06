Amenities

Large 3 bedroom condo in Waikalani Woodlands. Newer flooring and interior paint. Walk-in closet in master bedroom, washer/dryer in unit and 2 assigned covered stalls near unit. Enjoy great amenities such as BBQ area, pool and playground. Close to Schofield, freeway on/off ramp and more. Avail 6/6/2020. No pets. No smoking. MONTH TO MONTH LEASE ONLY, SUBJECT TO FORECLOSURE.

For showings: contact Darcie Y. Kaneshiro, R (RB-17820) 808-372-4091 or darcie@pro808.com