Lovely 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome with low maintenance courtyard. This home has 1,222 s.f. of interior living area with a 2 assigned stalls. Minutes away from Pearlridge Shopping Center, restaurants, schools and more. NO PETS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 98-785 Kaonohi Street have any available units?
98-785 Kaonohi Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waimalu, HI.
Is 98-785 Kaonohi Street currently offering any rent specials?
98-785 Kaonohi Street is not currently offering any rent specials.