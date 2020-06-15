All apartments in Waimalu
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

98-755 Iho PL

98-755 Iho Place · (808) 741-5656
Location

98-755 Iho Place, Waimalu, HI 96701
Aiea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 98-755 Iho PL · Avail. Jul 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 977 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
98-755 Iho PL Available 07/01/20 2/1/2 Aiea - Relax and unwind in this tastefully remodeled townhome. The views of Pearl Harbor and the west side will add to the ambiance. This pretty 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit has an updated kitchen, washer & dryer, fresh paint, 2 reserved parking stalls, and access to community pool. The fenced back yard allows for extra room for little ones and or furry bff. No smoking, application fee, tenant liability insurance required. Call Sean 808-741-5518 or Belinda at 808-741-5656. Easy to see.

(RLNE4302319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98-755 Iho PL have any available units?
98-755 Iho PL has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 98-755 Iho PL have?
Some of 98-755 Iho PL's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98-755 Iho PL currently offering any rent specials?
98-755 Iho PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98-755 Iho PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 98-755 Iho PL is pet friendly.
Does 98-755 Iho PL offer parking?
Yes, 98-755 Iho PL does offer parking.
Does 98-755 Iho PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98-755 Iho PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98-755 Iho PL have a pool?
Yes, 98-755 Iho PL has a pool.
Does 98-755 Iho PL have accessible units?
No, 98-755 Iho PL does not have accessible units.
Does 98-755 Iho PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 98-755 Iho PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98-755 Iho PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 98-755 Iho PL does not have units with air conditioning.
