98-755 Iho PL Available 07/01/20 2/1/2 Aiea - Relax and unwind in this tastefully remodeled townhome. The views of Pearl Harbor and the west side will add to the ambiance. This pretty 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit has an updated kitchen, washer & dryer, fresh paint, 2 reserved parking stalls, and access to community pool. The fenced back yard allows for extra room for little ones and or furry bff. No smoking, application fee, tenant liability insurance required. Call Sean 808-741-5518 or Belinda at 808-741-5656. Easy to see.



(RLNE4302319)