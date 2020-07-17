98-500 Koauka Loop #2M

Amenities
Pearl One - With Atrium - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This home has been well maintained. It features lots of extras and upgrades - custom cabinets throughout with storage, step in shower, porcelain tile flooring, large garden lanai, and two parking.
Located in a Secure Building with a Gated Parking Garage, this apartment is close to the Pearlridge Shopping Center and public transportation.
Amenities Included are:
- Air Conditioning (window)
- Swimming Pool
- Near Public Transportation
- Garden Lanai
- Barbecue Area
- Lots of Storage in Unit
- Window Coverings
- Porcelain Flooring
- Storage Closet
Appliances Included are:
- Oven / Stove (electric)
- Refrigerator
- Built-in Microwave
- Full Sized Washer & Dryer
Utilities Included are:
- Trash Removal
- Water
- Sewer
Parking Stalls: #222 & #361 (1 Cov'd / 1 Open)
Square Footage:
- Interior: 605
Animal Policy:
- All service animals and emotional support animals allowed..
Smoking Policy:
- This unit does not accept smokers.
Year Built: 1975
Easy to Show - Call (808) 538-7368 to schedule your appointment today!
For more pictures or to see our other available units please visit our website at www.GREHawaii.com
No Pets Allowed
