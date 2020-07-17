98-500 Koauka Loop #2M

Amenities

Pearl One - With Atrium - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This home has been well maintained. It features lots of extras and upgrades - custom cabinets throughout with storage, step in shower, porcelain tile flooring, large garden lanai, and two parking.



Located in a Secure Building with a Gated Parking Garage, this apartment is close to the Pearlridge Shopping Center and public transportation.



Amenities Included are:

- Air Conditioning (window)

- Swimming Pool

- Near Public Transportation

- Garden Lanai

- Barbecue Area

- Lots of Storage in Unit

- Window Coverings

- Porcelain Flooring

- Storage Closet



Appliances Included are:

- Oven / Stove (electric)

- Refrigerator

- Built-in Microwave

- Full Sized Washer & Dryer



Utilities Included are:

- Trash Removal

- Water

- Sewer



Parking Stalls: #222 & #361 (1 Cov'd / 1 Open)



Square Footage:

- Interior: 605



Animal Policy:

- All service animals and emotional support animals allowed..



Smoking Policy:

- This unit does not accept smokers.



Year Built: 1975



Easy to Show - Call (808) 538-7368 to schedule your appointment today!



For more pictures or to see our other available units please visit our website at www.GREHawaii.com



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



(RLNE5891757)