Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

98-500 Koauka Loop #2M

98-500 Koauka Loop · (808) 538-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

98-500 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI 96701
Aiea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 98-500 Koauka Loop #2M · Avail. now

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Pearl One - With Atrium - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This home has been well maintained. It features lots of extras and upgrades - custom cabinets throughout with storage, step in shower, porcelain tile flooring, large garden lanai, and two parking.

Located in a Secure Building with a Gated Parking Garage, this apartment is close to the Pearlridge Shopping Center and public transportation.

Amenities Included are:
- Air Conditioning (window)
- Swimming Pool
- Near Public Transportation
- Garden Lanai
- Barbecue Area
- Lots of Storage in Unit
- Window Coverings
- Porcelain Flooring
- Storage Closet

Appliances Included are:
- Oven / Stove (electric)
- Refrigerator
- Built-in Microwave
- Full Sized Washer & Dryer

Utilities Included are:
- Trash Removal
- Water
- Sewer

Parking Stalls: #222 & #361 (1 Cov'd / 1 Open)

Square Footage:
- Interior: 605

Animal Policy:
- All service animals and emotional support animals allowed..

Smoking Policy:
- This unit does not accept smokers.

Year Built: 1975

Easy to Show - Call (808) 538-7368 to schedule your appointment today!

For more pictures or to see our other available units please visit our website at www.GREHawaii.com

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5891757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98-500 Koauka Loop #2M have any available units?
98-500 Koauka Loop #2M has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 98-500 Koauka Loop #2M have?
Some of 98-500 Koauka Loop #2M's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98-500 Koauka Loop #2M currently offering any rent specials?
98-500 Koauka Loop #2M is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98-500 Koauka Loop #2M pet-friendly?
No, 98-500 Koauka Loop #2M is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waimalu.
Does 98-500 Koauka Loop #2M offer parking?
Yes, 98-500 Koauka Loop #2M offers parking.
Does 98-500 Koauka Loop #2M have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98-500 Koauka Loop #2M offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98-500 Koauka Loop #2M have a pool?
Yes, 98-500 Koauka Loop #2M has a pool.
Does 98-500 Koauka Loop #2M have accessible units?
No, 98-500 Koauka Loop #2M does not have accessible units.
Does 98-500 Koauka Loop #2M have units with dishwashers?
No, 98-500 Koauka Loop #2M does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98-500 Koauka Loop #2M have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 98-500 Koauka Loop #2M has units with air conditioning.
