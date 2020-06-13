98-500 Koauka Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated pool basketball court extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool

This 2 bedroom 1 bath condo located in the Pearl 1 complex comes with 1 parking stall. Pearl 1 is a gated building with a resident manager, pool, basketball court and rec area. It is conveniently located near Pearlridge mall, grocery stores, hospital, easy access to the freeway and more! Unit has a remodeled kitchen and bathroom, window A/Cs in the bedrooms, washer and dryer in the unit and lots of extra storage in master and the hallway pantry area. Unit is available June 1, 2020 for a one year lease.