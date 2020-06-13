All apartments in Waimalu
98-500 Koauka Loop

98-500 Koauka Loop · (808) 487-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

98-500 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI 96701
Aiea

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7G · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 904 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
This 2 bedroom 1 bath condo located in the Pearl 1 complex comes with 1 parking stall. Pearl 1 is a gated building with a resident manager, pool, basketball court and rec area. It is conveniently located near Pearlridge mall, grocery stores, hospital, easy access to the freeway and more! Unit has a remodeled kitchen and bathroom, window A/Cs in the bedrooms, washer and dryer in the unit and lots of extra storage in master and the hallway pantry area. Unit is available June 1, 2020 for a one year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98-500 Koauka Loop have any available units?
98-500 Koauka Loop has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 98-500 Koauka Loop have?
Some of 98-500 Koauka Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98-500 Koauka Loop currently offering any rent specials?
98-500 Koauka Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98-500 Koauka Loop pet-friendly?
No, 98-500 Koauka Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waimalu.
Does 98-500 Koauka Loop offer parking?
Yes, 98-500 Koauka Loop does offer parking.
Does 98-500 Koauka Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98-500 Koauka Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98-500 Koauka Loop have a pool?
Yes, 98-500 Koauka Loop has a pool.
Does 98-500 Koauka Loop have accessible units?
No, 98-500 Koauka Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 98-500 Koauka Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 98-500 Koauka Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98-500 Koauka Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 98-500 Koauka Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
