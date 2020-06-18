All apartments in Waimalu
98-487 Koauka Lp #B1808
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

98-487 Koauka Lp #B1808

98-487 Koauka Loop · (808) 670-8015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

98-487 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI 96701
Aiea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 98-487 Koauka Lp #B1808 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1222 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
tennis court
WELL MAINTAINED LARGE 2BR/2BA/2PKG IN IDEAL LOCATION (PARK AT PEARL RIDGE) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015

VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/YRAuXsyvNig

DESCRIPTION:
This desirable deluxe unit features 2 large bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 reserved parking stalls with ocean and mountain views. Park at Pearlridge is a secured, well-managed building with great amenities including a pool, club house, BBQ area, tennis court, security guard and ample visitor parking! Conveniently located close to Pearl Harbor, Fort Shafter, Hickam and Tripler. Walk to Pearlridge Mall and enjoy other nearby shopping areas, restaurants, Pali Momi hospital, and access to public transportation.

KEY FEATURES:
• Property Type: Condominium
• Interior Area: 1222sf
• Lanai: 54sf
• Bedrooms: 2
• Bathrooms: 2
• Parking: 2

PROPERTY FEATURES:
• Range/Oven
• Refrigerator
• Microwave Hood
• Dishwasher
• Washer & Dryer
• New Carpet/Vinyl

BUILDING FEATURES:
• Secured Entry
• Secured Parking
• Resident Manager
• Security
• Guest Parking
• Pool/Whirlpool
• Patio/Deck/BBQ Area
• Tennis Court

LEASE TERMS:
• Non Smoking
• No Pets
• Minimum Lease: 1 Year
• Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
• Credit & Background Check Required
• Rental Application Fee: $51

HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817

CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2770969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

