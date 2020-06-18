98-487 Koauka Lp #B1808

Amenities
DESCRIPTION:
This desirable deluxe unit features 2 large bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 reserved parking stalls with ocean and mountain views. Park at Pearlridge is a secured, well-managed building with great amenities including a pool, club house, BBQ area, tennis court, security guard and ample visitor parking! Conveniently located close to Pearl Harbor, Fort Shafter, Hickam and Tripler. Walk to Pearlridge Mall and enjoy other nearby shopping areas, restaurants, Pali Momi hospital, and access to public transportation.
KEY FEATURES:
• Property Type: Condominium
• Interior Area: 1222sf
• Lanai: 54sf
• Bedrooms: 2
• Bathrooms: 2
• Parking: 2
PROPERTY FEATURES:
• Range/Oven
• Refrigerator
• Microwave Hood
• Dishwasher
• Washer & Dryer
• New Carpet/Vinyl
BUILDING FEATURES:
• Secured Entry
• Secured Parking
• Resident Manager
• Security
• Guest Parking
• Pool/Whirlpool
• Patio/Deck/BBQ Area
• Tennis Court
LEASE TERMS:
• Non Smoking
• No Pets
• Minimum Lease: 1 Year
• Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
• Credit & Background Check Required
• Rental Application Fee: $51
