/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:52 AM
21 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wailuku, HI
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
267 Nakoa Drive
267 Nakoa Drive, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1588 sqft
3/2.5 Beautiful home in Wailuku - https://www.prophawaii.com (application available) Showing is scheduled upon request. 3BR / 2.5Ba 1558.ft2 Garage Available now.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
305 Ekoa Place
305 Ekoa Place, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,969
Wailuku Heights Area - A charming remodeled 3 bedroom house with 2 bathrooms, with an office/den located just off the dining room area. The wrap around Lani offers fantastic ocean views.The large 2 car garage has washer/dryer connections.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
41 Kokea Street #1004
41 Kokea St, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1296 sqft
41 Kokea Street #1004 Available 06/15/20 NEW! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath completed in 2014 - Great ocean views!!, cool climate, Wailuku heights area.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop
71 Kumulaau Ohia Street, Wailuku, HI
Welcome home to Ohia at Kehalani. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a perfect family floor plan with the master on the main floor. Updated kitchen with plenty of storage space, not to mention a 2 car garage.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
457 Palani Place
457 Palani Place, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1658 sqft
Great three bedroom, three bath, single level home in Wailuku Heights! There is another room in the master bedroom that could be used as a fourth bedroom. Unfurnished. Yard service is included. All other utilities on your own.
Results within 1 mile of Wailuku
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
415 Kamalei Circle
415 Kamalei Circle, Kahului, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2000 sqft
Available 06/15/20 House for Rent - Property Id: 293521 Large single story house with a 3 bdr 2.5 bath and an upstairs Loft. On a large golf course lot. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
795 Makaala Drive
795 Makaala Drive, Waihee-Waiehu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1200 sqft
Partially furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath with AC's throughout and a washer and dryer. Convenient location minutes from everything in Kahului and Wailuku.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
319 Naholo Circle
319 Naholo Circle, Kahului, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Single Family home in Kahului - Central Maui - $2400 + Utilities - Located in Central Maui, close to all of in town amenities. First Showings on Sunday, March 29, 2020 by appointment only.
Results within 10 miles of Wailuku
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
1503 Umeke Circle
1503 Umeke Cir, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2380 sqft
Brand New Construction 3 Bed/2bath Home in gated Community in Kihei - A newly built, unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath + den single family home with central AC and upgrades in the gated Hokulani Golf Villas subdivision.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio
80 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
906 sqft
80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio Available 07/01/20 Ground Floor Villas @ Kenolio , 3 Bed/ 2 Bath , + Pool, Jacuzzi, & Gym - One of the best locations in the complex! Ground floor unit with a nice green lanai area for outside entertainment and
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Moalii Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
45 E Kuu Aku Lane, #315
45 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1395 sqft
Hoonanea Townhome - 3-bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, large tiled backyard. Large master bedroom on top floor. Single car garage and one additional parking space. Unfurnished, Pets ok. Right in the heart of Lahaina. Property is currently on the market.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pahoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
415 Hokiokio Place
415 Hokiokio Place, Launiupoko, HI
- This is one of a kind executive style home, furnished 5 bedroom / 2 full bathrooms / 2 half bathrooms with 4,630 square feet under roof. Panoramic setting on a 5 acre estate. If privacy is what you desire, your home..
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
44 Kanani Road, 2-304
44 Kanani Road, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
994 sqft
Hale Kanani - 3/2 top floor - Hale Kanani three bedroom two bath unit with pool in central Kihei location. Two assigned parking. No smoking and no pets. This unit is rented fully furnished for 10 month April-January. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5633763)
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
842 Umeke St Hokulani Golf Villas #53
842 Umeke St, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2450 sqft
842 Umeke St Hokulani Golf Villas #53 Available 07/01/20 Live right on the golf course at Hokulani Golf Villas - Spacious free standing, multi-level, fully furnished, 3 bedroom plus loft , 2 1/2 bath condominium home located in gated Hokulani Golf
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
45 Kanani Road 302
45 Kanani Road, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
844 sqft
NEW COMPLEX - KALAMA KAI located 200 feet from Kalama Park and Cove Beach - Built by award winning Armstrong Builders. This brand new top floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit features 10 foot 4 inch ceilings in the bedrooms and living room.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
44 Kanani Rd. #3-306
44 Kanani Rd, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1059 sqft
Maui - 3 Bedroom at Hale Kanani across from Cove Park - Light and airy end unit in building 3 of Hale Kanani. This unfurnished 3 bedroom 2 bath unit is ready to move i. This unnit also includes central air conditioning.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
40 Halili Lane #4M
40 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
961 sqft
Furnished 3 Bedroom Close to N Kihei Beach - A really nicely furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath ground floor condo in the Villas at Kenolio condo complex in N Kihei. Turnkey and ready to go. 2 Parking spaces right in front of unit.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
45 Kihalani Pl # 3907
45 Kihalani Pl, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1022 sqft
Great Location at Kamalani - New, modern, trendy 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom fully furnished condo located in North Kihei.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Këökea Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
125 Mehani Place
125 Mehani Place, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1550 sqft
Amazing Furnished Home near South Maui Beaches 1 year lease - One year lease August 1st start. Fully furnished home with large enclosed yard. Stylish luxury furnished. Bring tooth brush. Flat Screen Tv, two dining rooms.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Moalii Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
28 E Kuu Aku Ln Unit 508
28 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1165 sqft
Bright and Sunny UNFURNISHED Townhouse 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath w/ Attached 1 Car Garage + 1 Designated Parking Space, 4 zone split A/C system, covered lanai, washer/dryer, microwave, dishwasher, Mountain Views, Walk to Shopping, Restaurants, Front
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
61 Laumakani Loop
61 Laumakani Loop, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1270 sqft
Located within walking distance to Azeka Mall, Safeway, and multiple schools, this home is in the perfect location for you! This well maintained home offers air conditioning, is cable and internet ready, has a washer dryer, and a low maintenance