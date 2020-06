Amenities

Highly desired, Ho'olea Terrace, two bedroom, 1.5 bath unit on the second floor is available now. Rent includes water and trash. Other utilities on your own. No pets and no smoking of any kind in the unit. Washer/dryer in unit. 2 parking stalls. Unfurnished.