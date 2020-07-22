Apartment List
/
HI
/
wailea
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

9 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wailea, HI

Finding an apartment in Wailea that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
160 Keonekai Road Keonekai Villages 23-101
160 Keonekai Road, Wailea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
719 sqft
160 Keonekai Road Keonekai Villages 23-101 Available 09/01/20 RECENTLY RENOVATED 2BR Keonekai Village - Renovated 2BR, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Wailea

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
44 Kanani Rd. #3-306
44 Kanani Rd, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1059 sqft
Maui - 3 Bedroom at Hale Kanani across from Cove Park - Light and airy end unit in building 3 of Hale Kanani. This unfurnished 3 bedroom 2 bath unit is ready to move in. This unit also includes central air conditioning.
Results within 5 miles of Wailea

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
80 Halili Ln
80 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
906 sqft
Kihei Condo - Property Id: 307354 1 3BR / 2Ba Application fee details: Credit Check, Criminal Background Check, Processing Apartment 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo / 2nd Floor $2,800/month + Security Deposit ($2,800) Features: -Stainless steel

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
15 KULANIHAKOI ST, 11A
15 Kulanihakoi Street, Kihei, HI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
932 sqft
Haleakala Gardens - Haleakala Gardens 3/2 ground floor furnished (RLNE5536848)

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
Southpointe 9-104 480 Kenolio Road
480 Kenolio Road, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
730 sqft
Recently Updated Southpointe Unit with Beautiful Backyard - Ground floor Southpointe unit with a beautiful well maintained backyard.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
40 Halili Lane #4M
40 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
961 sqft
Furnished 3 Bedroom Close to N Kihei Beach - A really nicely furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath ground floor condo in the Villas at Kenolio condo complex in N Kihei. Turnkey and ready to go. 2 Parking spaces right in front of unit.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a
58 Kihalani St.
58 Kihalani St, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
805 sqft
Two year old condo - 2 bedroom, 2 bath Kamalani. Located in N. Kihei with convenient access to all sides of the island. +10 miles to Wailuku - Maui Memorial + 7 miles to Wailea + 8 miles to Kahului FULLY Furnished and stocked! Move in Ready.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
311 Wainohia St
311 Wainohia St, Kihei, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
500 sqft
Private furnished 1 bedroom Ohana in North Kihei on a nice neighborhood street. Detached and sits behind the main house (which is owner occupied when on the island). Ohana has a cozy front entry patio which is fenced for privacy.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
61 Laumakani Loop
61 Laumakani Loop, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1270 sqft
Located within walking distance to Azeka Mall, Safeway, and multiple schools, this home is in the perfect location for you! This well maintained home offers air conditioning, is cable and internet ready, has a washer dryer, and a low maintenance
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Wailea, HI

Finding an apartment in Wailea that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Wailea 2 Bedroom ApartmentsWailea 3 Bedroom Apartments
Wailea Apartments with ParkingWailea Apartments with Pools
Wailea Apartments with Washer-DryersWailea Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lahaina, HIKahului, HI
Kihei, HIWailuku, HI
Makawao, HINapili-Honokowai, HI