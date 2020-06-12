/
2 bedroom apartments
15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wailea, HI
Paeahu Ahupua`a
3150 Wailea Alanui Dr 3004
3150 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1438 sqft
Spacious Wailea Condo with Ocean View - Don't miss this lovely 2 bedroom/2 bath upstairs unit. Ocean view from your Lanai / Living room. This home comes fully furnished and turn-key ready just bring your suitcase and sunscreen..
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
160 Keonekai Rd. Unit #9-203
160 Keonekai Road, Wailea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
719 sqft
Maui - Keonekai Villages Upstairs 2 Bed 2 Bath Unit near Kamaole 3 Beach - Enjoy this freshly redone 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath unfurnished unit at Keonekai Villages in S Kihei. New stainless appliances, quartz counters freshly painted and in a quiet location.
Paeahu Ahupua`a
155 Wailea Ike Place Unit 11
155 Wailea Ike Pl, Wailea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1148 sqft
155 Wailea Ike Place Unit 11 Available 07/01/20 SPACIOUS GRAND CHAMPIONS CONDO! Available July 15, 2020 thru January 31, 2021.
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
2747 South Kihei Road, #H-202 - 1
2747 S Kihei Rd, Wailea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
726 sqft
This remodeled and fully furnished turnkey condo at Kihei Shores features two bedrooms, two baths, and is in a great location, within walking distance of Kamaole Beach III, one of South Kihei's most beautiful beaches.
Paeahu Ahupua`a
3950 Kalai Waa Street # V-201
3950 Kalai Waa Street, Wailea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
949 sqft
WAILEA FAIRWAY VILLAS...one of Wailea's most sought after areas. Located close to Wailea's favorite restaurants and popular golf courses. This beautiful furnished second floor unit looks over a golf course lined with ocean views.
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
2777 S Kihei Rd
2777 South Kihei Road, Wailea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1039 sqft
This spacious ground floor condo features everything you need for a fantastic Maui vacation. The island-themed living room is perfect for the whole family to relax and watch the curved HDTV after a big beach day.
Results within 5 miles of Wailea
Këökea Ahupua`a
162 Mahina Street
162 Mahina Street, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
498 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath unfurnished cottage in quiet neighborhood.
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1910 Kaahele Place
1910 Kaahele Pl, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
500 sqft
1910 Kaahele Place Available 06/15/20 2bd/ 1ba cozy cottage in Kihei - 2 bd/1 ba cottage in Kihei Available Mid June Rent: $1350.
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
8 Kaikane Place - D
8 Kaikane Pl, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
600 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage in Kihei - Newly painted 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage with washer & dryer. Tenant pays Wifi & cable, electricity No smoking, no pets, not HUD approved $25 non refundable application fee, apply on our website $1700.
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a
62 Kihalani St # 901 - 1
62 Kihalani St, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
755 sqft
Great ground floor unfurnished condo in the new Flats at Kamalani community.
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
28 Kai Ani Lane, #14-102 - 1
28 Kai Ani Ln, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
886 sqft
This furnished unit is nicely appointed and offers two bedrooms, and two full bathrooms, with three split system AC units and an attached one car garage as well as another designated exterior parking stall.
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
480 Kenolio Rd.
480 Kenolio Road, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
730 sqft
Highly desired location in Southpointe at Waiakoa in Kihei, Maui, HI.
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1002 South Kihei Road - 1, #313
1002 South Kihei Road, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
892 sqft
This Oceanfront 2-bedroom condo features unobstructed panoramic Ocean Views and is being rented fully furnished and turnkey ready for immediate occupancy. The monthly rate includes water, trash and basic cable.
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a
312 Lakau Pl
312 Lakau Place, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
650 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Property Id: 98086 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Oceanview. Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen, large Walk Inn shower, fan in every room, storage room and covered lanai. One parking spot on site (street parking possible).
Results within 10 miles of Wailea
Waikapu Ahupua`a
70 Hauoli Street, 412
70 Hauoli Street, Maalaea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
778 sqft
Ma'alaea Kai 412 - Ma'alaea Kai two bedroom two bath unit with pool on top floor with ocean views. One assigned parking No smoking and no pets This is a lovely oceanfront property. Watch the harbor, waves, wales and turtles during season.