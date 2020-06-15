160 Keonekai Rd. Unit #9-203

Amenities

Maui - Keonekai Villages Upstairs 2 Bed 2 Bath Unit near Kamaole 3 Beach - Enjoy this freshly redone 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath unfurnished unit at Keonekai Villages in S Kihei. New stainless appliances, quartz counters freshly painted and in a quiet location. Located in the heart of Kihei's Gold Coast nearby the Kamaole 1,2 and 3 Beach Parks. Plus just a few minutes from the resort of Wailea. Two parking spaces. No Pets.



Minimum 6 month lease available. $30.00 application fee per each qualified applicant. Credit, rental and criminal history will be searched. $2400 security deposit.



No Pets Allowed



