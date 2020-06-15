All apartments in Wailea
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

160 Keonekai Rd. Unit #9-203

160 Keonekai Road · (808) 281-9588
Location

160 Keonekai Road, Wailea, HI 96753
Kama`ole Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 160 Keonekai Rd. Unit #9-203 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Maui - Keonekai Villages Upstairs 2 Bed 2 Bath Unit near Kamaole 3 Beach - Enjoy this freshly redone 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath unfurnished unit at Keonekai Villages in S Kihei. New stainless appliances, quartz counters freshly painted and in a quiet location. Located in the heart of Kihei's Gold Coast nearby the Kamaole 1,2 and 3 Beach Parks. Plus just a few minutes from the resort of Wailea. Two parking spaces. No Pets.

Minimum 6 month lease available. $30.00 application fee per each qualified applicant. Credit, rental and criminal history will be searched. $2400 security deposit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4673110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Keonekai Rd. Unit #9-203 have any available units?
160 Keonekai Rd. Unit #9-203 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 160 Keonekai Rd. Unit #9-203 currently offering any rent specials?
160 Keonekai Rd. Unit #9-203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Keonekai Rd. Unit #9-203 pet-friendly?
No, 160 Keonekai Rd. Unit #9-203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wailea.
Does 160 Keonekai Rd. Unit #9-203 offer parking?
Yes, 160 Keonekai Rd. Unit #9-203 does offer parking.
Does 160 Keonekai Rd. Unit #9-203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Keonekai Rd. Unit #9-203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Keonekai Rd. Unit #9-203 have a pool?
No, 160 Keonekai Rd. Unit #9-203 does not have a pool.
Does 160 Keonekai Rd. Unit #9-203 have accessible units?
No, 160 Keonekai Rd. Unit #9-203 does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Keonekai Rd. Unit #9-203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Keonekai Rd. Unit #9-203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Keonekai Rd. Unit #9-203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 Keonekai Rd. Unit #9-203 does not have units with air conditioning.
