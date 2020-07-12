Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:16 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Waikoloa Village, HI with parking

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-3907 Paniolo Avenue, #901
68-3907 Paniolo Avenue, Waikoloa Village, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
922 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the Waikoloa Hills condominium complex - This beautiful fully-furnished split-level unit is located in the very popular Waikoloa Hills complex right across the street from the Highland Shopping Center and a short

Last updated July 13 at 04:23am
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-3883 Lua Kula St
68-3883 Lua Kula Street, Waikoloa Village, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
850 sqft
Elima Lani 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Updated and partially furnished second floor unit, private lanai. Owner will remove all furnishings if not needed. All appliances including W/D. Living room and one bedroom furnished. Amenities include pool, BBQ.

Last updated July 13 at 04:23am
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-3831 Lua Kula St
68-3831 Lua Kula Street, Waikoloa Village, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
789 sqft
This furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is a 2nd floor unit with a nice ocean view. Lots of privacy and open parking next to this building. It boasts 2 lanais with one off the master that looks out to the ocean.

Last updated July 13 at 04:23am
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-1745 Waikoloa Rd
68-1745 Waikoloa Road, Waikoloa Village, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
998 sqft
Fully Furnished Ground floor 998 Sqft condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, washer and dryer in unit, close to community pool, 1 assigned parking spot, access to fitness center, and close to shopping.

Last updated July 13 at 04:23am
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-1693 Akaula St
68-1693 Akaula Street, Waikoloa Village, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1833 sqft
1833 sqft home in Waikoloa features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, washer and dryer, open floorplan, 2 car garage,and access to community Pool, and tennis courts.

Last updated July 13 at 04:23am
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-1780 Niu Haohao Pl
68-1780 Niu Haohao Place, Waikoloa Village, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1888 sqft
Pet Friendly 1888 Sqft home with ocean and mountain views features 3 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Waikoloa Village

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-102 W. Pukaua Place
68-102 West Pukaua Place, Puako, HI
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
4000 sqft
House of the Turtle at Champion Ridge, Mauna Lani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Anaehoomalu Ahupua`a
69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #403
69-555 Waikoloa Beach Drive, Puako, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waikoloa Colony Villas 403 - Fun in the Sun Near Beaches, Snorkeling & Golf! - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays at reduced rates. Please inquire for details.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
69-180 Waikoloa Beach Drive #A4
69-180 Waikoloa Beach Drive, Puako, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1877 sqft
Ideal Location! Gorgeous Villa Across Pool. Walk to Shops & Restaurants! Waikoloa Beach Villas A4 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays at reduced rates. Please inquire for details.
Results within 5 miles of Waikoloa Village

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ouli Ahupua`a
62-3648 Leihulu Place
62-3648 Leihulu Place, Hawaii County, HI
5 Bedrooms
$38,564
5194 sqft
Glamorous Mondavi Family Estate Home, Fairways South #18 at Mauna Kea Resort - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ouli Ahupua`a
62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345
62-3600 Amaui Pl, Hawaii County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$17,608
2517 sqft
Mondavi Family Home, Wai'ula'ula 345, w/Private Pool & Spa at Mauna Kea Resort - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-1125 N. Kaniku Drive, #102
68-1125 North Kaniku Drive, Puako, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1932 sqft
Desirable location at Mauna Lani Fairways 102! - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays at reduced rates. Please inquire for details.
Results within 10 miles of Waikoloa Village

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road
59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road, Hawaii County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
4512 sqft
59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road Available 05/01/20 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath Furnished Kohala Ranch Estate - This stunning 10-acre private Kohala Ranch estate has incredible views that stretch all the way down the Kohala Coastline.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lalamilo Ahupua`a
68-1118 N. Kaniku Dr
68-1118 N Kaniku Dr, Waimea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1632 sqft
KULALANI 2BD/2BA w/ Garage - Luxuriously appointed large 2 bedroom/2.5 bath unit at Kula'lani sold turnkey furnished.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Waikoloa Village, HI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Waikoloa Village apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

