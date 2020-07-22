Apartment List
11 Apartments for rent in Waikoloa Village, HI with garages

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-1780 Niu Haohao Pl
68-1780 Niu Haohao Place, Waikoloa Village, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1888 sqft
Pet Friendly 1888 Sqft home with ocean and mountain views features 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-3883 Lua Kula St
68-3883 Lua Kula Street, Waikoloa Village, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
850 sqft
Elima Lani 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Updated and partially furnished second floor unit, private lanai. Owner will remove all furnishings if not needed. All appliances including W/D. Living room and one bedroom furnished. Amenities include pool, BBQ.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-3831 Lua Kula St
68-3831 Lua Kula Street, Waikoloa Village, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
789 sqft
This furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is a 2nd floor unit with a nice ocean view. Lots of privacy and open parking next to this building. It boasts 2 lanais with one off the master that looks out to the ocean.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-1745 Waikoloa Rd
68-1745 Waikoloa Road, Waikoloa Village, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
998 sqft
Fully Furnished Ground floor 998 Sqft condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, washer and dryer in unit, close to community pool, 1 assigned parking spot, access to fitness center, and close to shopping.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-1693 Akaula St
68-1693 Akaula Street, Waikoloa Village, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1833 sqft
1833 sqft home in Waikoloa features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, washer and dryer, open floorplan, 2 car garage,and access to community Pool, and tennis courts.
Results within 1 mile of Waikoloa Village

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-139 Pakaua Place
68-139 West Pukaua Place, Puako, HI
4 Bedrooms
$28,000
3467 sqft
Ocean & mountain view, Private home, Pool, Tropical luxury, Champion Ridge Home - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Anaehoomalu Ahupua`a
69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #403
69-555 Waikoloa Beach Drive, Puako, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1408 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waikoloa Colony Villas 403 - Fun in the Sun Near Beaches, Snorkeling & Golf! - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays at reduced rates. Please inquire for details.

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
69-180 Waikoloa Beach Drive #A4
69-180 Waikoloa Beach Drive, Puako, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1877 sqft
Ideal Location! Gorgeous Villa Across Pool. Walk to Shops & Restaurants! Waikoloa Beach Villas A4 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays at reduced rates. Please inquire for details.
Results within 5 miles of Waikoloa Village

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ouli Ahupua`a
62-3932 Loli'i Way # I-1
62-3932 Lolii Way, Hawaii County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1375 sqft
Kumulani I-1, Ocean-View*Pool Pavilion*Gas Grill*2 BR 2BA*Wrap Around Lanai, Amenity Package offered - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-1376 Pauoa Road F2 Palm Villas at Mauna Lani
68-1376 S Pauoa Rd, Puako, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1103 sqft
68-1376 Pauoa Road F2 Palm Villas at Mauna Lani Available 07/23/20 Palm Villas at Mauna Lani Condo - 2 bed / 2 bath Furnished w/ 1 Car Garage - Palm Villas is a relatively small (44-unit), luxury gated community at the heart of the Mauna Lani resort.
Results within 10 miles of Waikoloa Village

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road
59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road, Hawaii County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
4512 sqft
59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road Available 05/01/20 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath Furnished Kohala Ranch Estate - This stunning 10-acre private Kohala Ranch estate has incredible views that stretch all the way down the Kohala Coastline.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Waikoloa Village, HI

Waikoloa Village apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

