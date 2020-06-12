/
3 bedroom apartments
20 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waikoloa Village, HI
68-1691 Akaula St
68-1691 Akaula Street, Waikoloa Village, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1714 sqft
Spoil Yourself At Sunset Ridge in Waikoloa Village - Spoil yourself with this lovely home, located in desirable Sunset Ridge in Waikoloa Village.
Results within 1 mile of Waikoloa Village
68-133 W. Pukaua Pl.
68-133 West Pukaua Place, Puako, HI
Infinity pool, Fairway front, Condo, Luxury, Champion Ridge CR10 at Mauna Lani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
68-102 W. Pukaua Place
68-102 West Pukaua Place, Puako, HI
House of the Turtle at Champion Ridge, Mauna Lani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
69-180 Waikoloa Beach Drive #A4
69-180 Waikoloa Beach Drive, Puako, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1877 sqft
Ideal Location! Gorgeous Villa Across Pool. Walk to Shops & Restaurants! Waikoloa Beach Villas A4 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays at reduced rates. Please inquire for details.
69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #2005
69-555 Waikoloa Beach Drive, Puako, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1699 sqft
69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #2005 Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo at Waikoloa Colony Villas - PROPERTY ADDRESS Waikoloa Colony Villas 69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #2005 Waikoloa, HI 96743 Available: July 1st DESCRIPTION 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Waikoloa Village
62-3648 Leihulu Place
62-3648 Leihulu Place, Hawaii County, HI
Glamorous Mondavi Family Estate Home, Fairways South #18 at Mauna Kea Resort - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
69-1648 Puako Beach Drive
69-1648 Puako Beach Drive, Puako, HI
3 Bedrooms
$24,800
2520 sqft
Oceanfront, Steps from sand, Comfort & luxury, Estate Home at Puako Bay 10D - Mauna Lni Kamilo 407 This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
62-114 Kila Place #21
62-114 Kila Place, Hawaii County, HI
Ocean view, Villa, Pool, Walk to resorts, Luxurious, Villas at Mauna Kea #21 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345
62-3600 Amaui Pl, Hawaii County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$17,608
2517 sqft
Mondavi Family Home, Wai'ula'ula 345, w/Private Pool & Spa at Mauna Kea Resort - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
68-1399 Mauna Lani Drive
68-1399 Mauna Lani Drive, Puako, HI
3 Bedrooms
$18,300
1941 sqft
Luxury Mauna Lani Terrace 3 BD Penthouse*Ocean View from Every Room!! - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
68-1122 Na Ala Hele Rd #C1
68-1122 Na Ala Hele Rd, Puako, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1724 sqft
Spacious Condo w/Views Golf Course Views, A/C, & Pool. Mauna Lani Golf Villas C1 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
68-1033 Ke Kailani Drive
68-1033 Ke Kailani Dr, Puako, HI
3 Bedrooms
$28,000
3121 sqft
Private Luxury Estate Home w/ Pool & Spa, A/C, located within Mauna Lani Resort. Ke Kailani A2 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Property currently for sale.
68-1122 North Kaniku Dr. #424
68-1122 North Kaniku Drive, Puako, HI
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1606 sqft
Stylish Home w/Mauna Kea Views, A/C, Pool, & Spa. Mauna Lani KaMilo Home 424 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
68-1025 N Kaniku Drive #312
68-1025 N Kaniku Dr, Hawaii County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2752 sqft
Single-level luxury home in the Villages at Mauna Lani, Hale Kanani (Big Island) - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
69-1033 Nawahine Place 9F
69-1033 Nawahine Pl, Puako, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1680 sqft
Luxury Ocean view Villa w/Central AC and free Wifi! Hali'i Kai at Waikoloa Beach Resort 9F - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
68-1125 N. Kaniku Drive, #102
68-1125 North Kaniku Drive, Puako, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1932 sqft
Desirable location at Mauna Lani Fairways 102! - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays at reduced rates. Please inquire for details.
Results within 10 miles of Waikoloa Village
72-129 Kaulu Street #4
72-129 Ka'ulu St, Hawaii County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$24,242
2576 sqft
Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Split-Level Luxury Condo, Private Yard: 129D Ka'Ulu - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
72-140 Kumukehu Street #G3101
72-140 Kumukehu Street, Hawaii County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$39,618
2882 sqft
Desirable Ocean View 3BD Golf Villa (3101 Kumukehu) at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
59-380 Olomana Road
59-380 Olomana Road, Hawaii County, HI
59-380 Olomana Road Available 07/20/20 Gorgeous Ocean View Home with Pool in Kohala Ranch near best Beaches on the island - Fully furnished home in the desirable gated community of Kohala Ranch. Completely private. Amazing sunsets.
59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road
59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road, Hawaii County, HI
59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road Available 05/01/20 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath Furnished Kohala Ranch Estate - This stunning 10-acre private Kohala Ranch estate has incredible views that stretch all the way down the Kohala Coastline.