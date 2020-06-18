Rent Calculator
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM
68-1945 Puu Nui St
68-1945 Puu Nui Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
68-1945 Puu Nui Street, Waikoloa Village, HI 96738
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
Amenities
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1752sqft home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, open floor plan, granite countertops, fenced yard, and a large Lanai.
Save time by reviewing the Rental Requirements prior to applying
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 68-1945 Puu Nui St have any available units?
68-1945 Puu Nui St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waikoloa Village, HI
.
Is 68-1945 Puu Nui St currently offering any rent specials?
68-1945 Puu Nui St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68-1945 Puu Nui St pet-friendly?
No, 68-1945 Puu Nui St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Waikoloa Village
.
Does 68-1945 Puu Nui St offer parking?
Yes, 68-1945 Puu Nui St does offer parking.
Does 68-1945 Puu Nui St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68-1945 Puu Nui St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68-1945 Puu Nui St have a pool?
No, 68-1945 Puu Nui St does not have a pool.
Does 68-1945 Puu Nui St have accessible units?
No, 68-1945 Puu Nui St does not have accessible units.
Does 68-1945 Puu Nui St have units with dishwashers?
No, 68-1945 Puu Nui St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68-1945 Puu Nui St have units with air conditioning?
No, 68-1945 Puu Nui St does not have units with air conditioning.
