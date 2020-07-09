All apartments in Waikoloa Village
Find more places like 68-1693 Akaula St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waikoloa Village, HI
/
68-1693 Akaula St
Last updated July 9 2020 at 8:22 AM

68-1693 Akaula St

68-1693 Akaula Street · (808) 707-8540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waikoloa Village
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

68-1693 Akaula Street, Waikoloa Village, HI 96738
Waikoloa Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1833 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
1833 sqft home in Waikoloa features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, washer and dryer, open floorplan, 2 car garage,and access to community Pool, and tennis courts.

Property is available and ready to move in after: 07/16/2020

PET RESTRICTION: NO PETS

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: You can schedule a showing by clicking the "Schedule Viewing" button on our website next to the property you are interested in seeing. If there is not a schedule button then the property is not available for showings. You can also call our office and press 2.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Choose the property you want to apply for at hawaiiandreamproperties.com/listings/
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Hit Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

AREA INFORMATION: Located in Waikoloa Village
FLOORING: Wood, Tile, Carpet
GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
PROPERTY TYPE: House
UTILITIES INCLUDED: 50% water
YEAR BUILT: 2002
YARD: Maintenance provided by owner

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: Application Fee, GET, Electric, 50% Water, Cable, WIFI .
...
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: Two business days
LEASE DURATION: Initial lease is 6 months
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Access to the Waikoloa Village community pool, tennis courts and discounted golf at Waikoloa Village Golf Club with Waikoloa Village amenity card
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68-1693 Akaula St have any available units?
68-1693 Akaula St has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 68-1693 Akaula St have?
Some of 68-1693 Akaula St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68-1693 Akaula St currently offering any rent specials?
68-1693 Akaula St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68-1693 Akaula St pet-friendly?
No, 68-1693 Akaula St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waikoloa Village.
Does 68-1693 Akaula St offer parking?
Yes, 68-1693 Akaula St offers parking.
Does 68-1693 Akaula St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 68-1693 Akaula St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 68-1693 Akaula St have a pool?
Yes, 68-1693 Akaula St has a pool.
Does 68-1693 Akaula St have accessible units?
No, 68-1693 Akaula St does not have accessible units.
Does 68-1693 Akaula St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68-1693 Akaula St has units with dishwashers.
Does 68-1693 Akaula St have units with air conditioning?
No, 68-1693 Akaula St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 68-1693 Akaula St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Waikoloa Village Apartments with BalconiesWaikoloa Village Apartments with Gyms
Waikoloa Village Apartments with ParkingWaikoloa Village Apartments with Pools
Waikoloa Village Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hilo, HIKahaluu-Keauhou, HI
Kalaoa, HIHolualoa, HI
Kailua, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity