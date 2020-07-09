68-1693 Akaula St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool tennis court some paid utils

1833 sqft home in Waikoloa features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, washer and dryer, open floorplan, 2 car garage,and access to community Pool, and tennis courts.



Property is available and ready to move in after: 07/16/2020



PET RESTRICTION: NO PETS



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: You can schedule a showing by clicking the "Schedule Viewing" button on our website next to the property you are interested in seeing. If there is not a schedule button then the property is not available for showings. You can also call our office and press 2.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Choose the property you want to apply for at hawaiiandreamproperties.com/listings/

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

Hit Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



AREA INFORMATION: Located in Waikoloa Village

FLOORING: Wood, Tile, Carpet

GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer

PROPERTY TYPE: House

UTILITIES INCLUDED: 50% water

YEAR BUILT: 2002

YARD: Maintenance provided by owner



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: Application Fee, GET, Electric, 50% Water, Cable, WIFI .

...

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: Two business days

LEASE DURATION: Initial lease is 6 months

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Access to the Waikoloa Village community pool, tennis courts and discounted golf at Waikoloa Village Golf Club with Waikoloa Village amenity card

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.