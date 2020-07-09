68-1693 Akaula St

Amenities
1833 sqft home in Waikoloa features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, washer and dryer, open floorplan, 2 car garage,and access to community Pool, and tennis courts.
Property is available and ready to move in after: 07/16/2020
PET RESTRICTION: NO PETS
AREA INFORMATION: Located in Waikoloa Village
FLOORING: Wood, Tile, Carpet
GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
PROPERTY TYPE: House
UTILITIES INCLUDED: 50% water
YEAR BUILT: 2002
YARD: Maintenance provided by owner
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: Application Fee, GET, Electric, 50% Water, Cable, WIFI .
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: Two business days
LEASE DURATION: Initial lease is 6 months
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Access to the Waikoloa Village community pool, tennis courts and discounted golf at Waikoloa Village Golf Club with Waikoloa Village amenity card
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner
