Hoomalu at Waikele 94-970 Lumiauau St. Apt C202

Amenities
2 bedroom 2 bath 2 parking unit available in Waikele! - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is available in the Hoomalu subdivision of Waipahu/Waikele. The unit includes 2 parking stalls and is near bus lines. Minutes from the Waikele Premium Outlets for shopping and dining convenience. Ask about our military discount!
Call Susan to schedule a viewing at 808-722-0928
RENTAL FEATURES
Range / Oven
Ceiling fans
Refrigerator
Washer/ Dryer
LEASE TERMS
First Mo. Rent Special: $1300(see details below)
Monthly Rent: $1800
Security Deposit: $1800
Lease:1 Year
Pets: Not Allowed
Smoking: Not Allowed
Renters Insurance: Required
Application Fee: $25 per adult
CONTACT INFO
Tom Shinsato Realty, Inc.
Phone: 808-722-0928
1744 Liliha Street Suite 306
Office Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 am-5:00 pm
Please visit www.shinsatorealty.com
Follow us on Instagram & Facebook @TSRHAWAII
DISCLAIMER
