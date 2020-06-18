All apartments in Waikele
Hoomalu at Waikele 94-970 Lumiauau St. Apt C202
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

Hoomalu at Waikele 94-970 Lumiauau St. Apt C202

94-970 Lumiauau Street · (808) 537-4981
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

94-970 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI 96797
Waipahu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Hoomalu at Waikele 94-970 Lumiauau St. Apt C202 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom 2 bath 2 parking unit available in Waikele! - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is available in the Hoomalu subdivision of Waipahu/Waikele. The unit includes 2 parking stalls and is near bus lines. Minutes from the Waikele Premium Outlets for shopping and dining convenience. Ask about our military discount!

Call Susan to schedule a viewing at 808-722-0928

RENTAL FEATURES
Range / Oven
Ceiling fans
Refrigerator
Washer/ Dryer

LEASE TERMS
First Mo. Rent Special: $1300(see details below)
Monthly Rent: $1800
Security Deposit: $1800
Lease:1 Year
Pets: Not Allowed
Smoking: Not Allowed
Renters Insurance: Required
Application Fee: $25 per adult

CONTACT INFO
Tom Shinsato Realty, Inc.
Phone: 808-722-0928
1744 Liliha Street Suite 306
Office Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 am-5:00 pm
Please visit www.shinsatorealty.com
Follow us on Instagram & Facebook @TSRHAWAII

DISCLAIMER
Rental prices, discounts, availability & lease terms are subject to change without notice. Discounted rent offers do not include parking, utility, or pet fees. Any discounts offered for this unit are subject to qualifications. Pictures displayed may differ from actual unit. Square footage of unit are approximations. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers. WARNING! WIRE FRAUD ADVISORY: Wire fraud and email hacking/phishing attacks are on the increase! Confirm all wiring instructions independently with a trusted and verified phone number or person before transferring funds.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2662931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

