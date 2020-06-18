Hoomalu at Waikele 94-970 Lumiauau St. Apt C202

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

2 bedroom 2 bath 2 parking unit available in Waikele! - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is available in the Hoomalu subdivision of Waipahu/Waikele. The unit includes 2 parking stalls and is near bus lines. Minutes from the Waikele Premium Outlets for shopping and dining convenience. Ask about our military discount!



Call Susan to schedule a viewing at 808-722-0928



RENTAL FEATURES

Range / Oven

Ceiling fans

Refrigerator

Washer/ Dryer



LEASE TERMS

First Mo. Rent Special: $1300(see details below)

Monthly Rent: $1800

Security Deposit: $1800

Lease:1 Year

Pets: Not Allowed

Smoking: Not Allowed

Renters Insurance: Required

Application Fee: $25 per adult



CONTACT INFO

Tom Shinsato Realty, Inc.

Phone: 808-722-0928

1744 Liliha Street Suite 306

Office Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 am-5:00 pm

Please visit www.shinsatorealty.com

Follow us on Instagram & Facebook @TSRHAWAII



DISCLAIMER

Rental prices, discounts, availability & lease terms are subject to change without notice. Discounted rent offers do not include parking, utility, or pet fees. Any discounts offered for this unit are subject to qualifications. Pictures displayed may differ from actual unit. Square footage of unit are approximations. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers. WARNING! WIRE FRAUD ADVISORY: Wire fraud and email hacking/phishing attacks are on the increase! Confirm all wiring instructions independently with a trusted and verified phone number or person before transferring funds.



(RLNE2662931)