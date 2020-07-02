94-628 Lumiaina Street

Amenities
Enjoy this fully furnished spacious 863 sq. ft. Corner unit on 2nd floor with a breezy balcony! Nicely furnished with living room and dining room furniture. Includes TV, 2 ACs, 2 Queen beds, bedding & towels. Kitchen has refrigerator, range, garbage disposal, dishes, glasses, silverware & cookware. Ready for you to move in! Rent includes water & sewer fee. Near park, Waikele Elem. and Waikele Shopping Center! Quiet community with easy freeway access! No pets please. Minimum 6 month lease.