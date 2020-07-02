All apartments in Waikele
Find more places like 94-628 Lumiaina Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waikele, HI
/
94-628 Lumiaina Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

94-628 Lumiaina Street

94-628 Luminana Street · (808) 381-3443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waikele
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

94-628 Luminana Street, Waikele, HI 96797
Waipahu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit G201 · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 958 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
bbq/grill
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Enjoy this fully furnished spacious 863 sq. ft. Corner unit on 2nd floor with a breezy balcony! Nicely furnished with living room and dining room furniture. Includes TV, 2 ACs, 2 Queen beds, bedding & towels. Kitchen has refrigerator, range, garbage disposal, dishes, glasses, silverware & cookware. Ready for you to move in! Rent includes water & sewer fee. Near park, Waikele Elem. and Waikele Shopping Center! Quiet community with easy freeway access! No pets please. Minimum 6 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94-628 Lumiaina Street have any available units?
94-628 Lumiaina Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 94-628 Lumiaina Street have?
Some of 94-628 Lumiaina Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94-628 Lumiaina Street currently offering any rent specials?
94-628 Lumiaina Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94-628 Lumiaina Street pet-friendly?
No, 94-628 Lumiaina Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waikele.
Does 94-628 Lumiaina Street offer parking?
No, 94-628 Lumiaina Street does not offer parking.
Does 94-628 Lumiaina Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94-628 Lumiaina Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94-628 Lumiaina Street have a pool?
No, 94-628 Lumiaina Street does not have a pool.
Does 94-628 Lumiaina Street have accessible units?
No, 94-628 Lumiaina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 94-628 Lumiaina Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 94-628 Lumiaina Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94-628 Lumiaina Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 94-628 Lumiaina Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 94-628 Lumiaina Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Waikele 2 BedroomsWaikele Apartments with Balconies
Waikele Apartments with ParkingWaikele Dog Friendly Apartments
Waikele Furnished ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HIAhuimanu, HI
Pearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HIHaleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaialua, HI
Mililani Town, HINanakuli, HIWaimalu, HIWaipio, HIWaipio Acres, HIMakaha, HIMakakilo, HIRoyal Kunia, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity