Waikele, HI
94-202 Loku Place A - 1
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:03 PM

94-202 Loku Place · (808) 497-7311
Location

94-202 Loku Place, Waikele, HI 96797
Waipahu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1472 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom home in the Tropics Area of the Waikele. This home is located on a quiet street with well-maintained grounds and offers split air conditioning in every room. Conveniently located just minutes from Waikele Community Center, Waikele Outlet Shopping Mall, highway access, parks, and much more Pets negotiable. Appointments for showings. Please see the slideshow with additional pictures at https://www.hirephoto.com/202loku/slideshow
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94-202 Loku Place A - 1 have any available units?
94-202 Loku Place A - 1 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 94-202 Loku Place A - 1 have?
Some of 94-202 Loku Place A - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94-202 Loku Place A - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
94-202 Loku Place A - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94-202 Loku Place A - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 94-202 Loku Place A - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 94-202 Loku Place A - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 94-202 Loku Place A - 1 offers parking.
Does 94-202 Loku Place A - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94-202 Loku Place A - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94-202 Loku Place A - 1 have a pool?
No, 94-202 Loku Place A - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 94-202 Loku Place A - 1 have accessible units?
No, 94-202 Loku Place A - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 94-202 Loku Place A - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94-202 Loku Place A - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 94-202 Loku Place A - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 94-202 Loku Place A - 1 has units with air conditioning.
