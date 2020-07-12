94-202 Loku Place A - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom home in the Tropics Area of the Waikele. This home is located on a quiet street with well-maintained grounds and offers split air conditioning in every room. Conveniently located just minutes from Waikele Community Center, Waikele Outlet Shopping Mall, highway access, parks, and much more Pets negotiable. Appointments for showings. Please see the slideshow with additional pictures at https://www.hirephoto.com/202loku/slideshow

