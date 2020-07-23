21 Furnished Apartments for rent in Waianae, HI

Apartment List
Furnished apartments in Waianae can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnish... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
85-133 Ala Walua St. #D
85-133 Ala Walua Street, Waianae, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1128 sqft
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Duplex House With Carport - Large open and spacious partly furnished 4 bedroom duplex. New Vinyl planking floors. New Kitchen cabinets and counter tops. New Glass top stove. New refrigerator.
Results within 1 mile of Waianae

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
85-175 Farrington Hwy., #B312
85-175 Farrington Hwy, Makaha, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
412 sqft
Makaha Surfside One Bedroom - One bedroom, one bath partly furnished condo.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-1075 Farrington Highway
84-1075 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the ultimate beach life in this quaint beach front rental in Makaha. Only a mile down the road from the famous surf of Makaha beach. Your backyard is quite literally the beach! Very quiet and private, fall asleep to the sound of the ocean.
Results within 5 miles of Waianae

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-740 Kili Drive
84-740 Kili Drive, Makaha, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
680 sqft
Makaha Valley Towers located up Makaha Valley with majestic mountain and ocean views! Fully Furnished unit, with towels, linens, cookware. Ready to move in. Surf inspired theme which is perfect for Makaha.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-197 Makau Street
84-197 Makau Street, Makaha, HI
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
2974 sqft
Oceanfront Custom Home w/A/C, Large Yard, & Lanai for Entertaining. Makaha Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-710 Kili Dr. #913
84-710 Kili Drive, Makaha, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
680 sqft
84-710 Kili Dr. #913 Available 08/01/20 Makaha Valley Towers - One Bedroom - A lovely fully furnished 1 bedroom / 1 bath unit located on the 9th floor with amazing panoramic ocean and mountain views.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-707 kiana place
84-707 Kiana Place, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
815 sqft
Lovely fully equipped condo with easy access to Honolulu as well as Waikiki. High end appliances in the kitchen with in unit washer dryer. Fully furnished to feel like a warm home away from home! Pool, sauna and workout rooms in the condo building.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-717 Moua Street - 1
84-717 Moua Street, Makaha, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
600 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath newly renovated 1st floor cottage steps from beach access in Makaha. There is washer dryer community access. Parking is alongside gated driveway. Utilities are included.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-239 Farrington Highway
84-239 Farrington Hwy, Makaha, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2500 sqft
"Cottage By the Sea" is a beautifully furnished 2 large bedrooms 2 large bath with all the amenities of living on the beach. Hvac air conditioned units in kitchen/family room and both bedrooms. Travertine flooring throughout the house.
Results within 10 miles of Waianae

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
1600 Wilikina Drive
1600 Wilikina Dr, Wahiawa, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
765 sqft
**XXXXXXXXXXXXXX** 1st Showing: Thursday, 7/23/2020 at 3:00 pm By: MANSON This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
82 Kaliponi Street
82 Kaliponi Street, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
836 sqft
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4. We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68-172 Au St.
68-172 Au Street, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Oahu NorthShore Townhome - Property Id: 308062 This beautiful North Shore home is located right across from one of the most beautiful beaches on the Island. The beach of the sea turtles. Minutes away's from historic Hale'iwa town.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68-017 Laau Paina Place
68-017 Laau Paina Pl, Mokuleia, HI
5 Bedrooms
$21,000
2346 sqft
Laau Paina - Oahu - This property is normally used as a vacation rental. This is an opportunity to stay at a fully furnished property on a month to month basis.

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
67-291 Kahaone Loop
67-291 Kahaone Loop, Waialua, HI
5 Bedrooms
$36,000
4980 sqft
Kala'iku - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Meaning “the great calm, quiet, peace, or serenity,” Kala`iku offers your large group a dream setting for an escape to paradise.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68-055 Akule Street #306
68-055 Akule St, Mokuleia, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
685 sqft
68-055 Akule Street #306 Available 08/10/20 Ocean view - 3rd floor 1/1/1 pkg stall, condo in Waialua - AVAILABLE July 1st - Lovely renovated one bedroom one bath condo with all in one full-size washer/dryer, and a parking stall, peek-a-boo ocean

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1977 Kulihi St
92-1977 Kulihi Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
1803 sqft
Kahiwelo at Makakilo - 4 Bedroom home with diamond head and ocean views. PET Friendly! Stunning Diamond Head and Ocean View. New Beautiful Home in Desired neighborhood of Kahiwelo. Landscaped Fenced yard, perfect for family and pets.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1119 Panana Street #305
92-1119 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Executive Style Townhome @ Kai Nani with Beautiful Oceanviews - This 2/2.5 townhouse is has all the amenities you are looking for.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68.121 Au Street #203
68-121 Au St, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
860 sqft
BEACH FRONT Furnished 2/2/1-pkg in Waialua, O'ahu's North Shore - BEACHFRONT completely renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with tandem assigned 2 open parking stall.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68-090 Au Street
68-090 Au St, Mokuleia, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,675
676 sqft
This is a fully furnished Hawaiiana style ground floor corner unit. Features include; All appliances, tile & laminate flooring, ceiling fans, A/C & nice outdoor lanai. Washer/Dryer. 1 assigned parking stall.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
66-303 haleiwa rd
66-303 Hale'iwa Road, Haleiwa, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,000
800 sqft
UNBELIEVABLE OCEANFRONT CONDO! If youre looking for a place on the beach you have found it. You can enjoy the beach view from the kitchen, living room, and lanai.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1521 Aliinui Drive #13G
92-1521 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1261 sqft
Live in style surrounded by great design and amenities. Lounge by the pool or have dinner in the neighborhood. Fairways is a resort-style community within Ko Olina Resorts, including many outdoor activities.
What to keep in mind when looking for furnished apartments in Waianae, HI

Furnished apartments in Waianae can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.

You can also look for furnished apartments in Waianae as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.

Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.

