apartments with pool
19 Apartments for rent in Waialua, HI with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North Shore
67-291 Kahaone Loop
67-291 Kahaone Loop, Waialua, HI
5 Bedrooms
$36,000
4980 sqft
Kala'iku - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Meaning “the great calm, quiet, peace, or serenity,” Kala`iku offers your large group a dream setting for an escape to paradise.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68.121 Au Street #203
68-121 Au St, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
860 sqft
BEACH FRONT Furnished 2/2/1-pkg in Waialua, O'ahu's North Shore - BEACHFRONT completely renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with tandem assigned 2 open parking stall.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
3 Units Available
Wahiawa
Palms of Kilani
1060 Kilani Ave, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
715 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
792 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Community contains laundry center. Within walking distance of Wahiawa District Park. Plenty of nearby shopping and dining options.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-2019 PUUKAA ST #60
95-2019 Puukaa Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
972 sqft
95-2019 PUUKAA ST #60 Available 07/22/20 Mililani Mauka - CHARMING, 3BD, 2BA, SF House in MILILANI MAUKA. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, wall air conditioning unit in the living room. Wood laminate flooring in living/dining room.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1173 ANUANU ST
95-1173 Anuanu Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3046 sqft
Come and make Mililani your home - 4 miles to Wheeler, 6 miles to Schofield. 2-story House in Mililani Mauka's prime residential area, this charming, spacious home with graceful archways & decorator colors has 3046 sq.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-061 Waikalani Drive D-501
95-061 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mililani ~ Cathedral Point 1 Bedroom Apartment. - Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 bath Partly Furnished Apartment. Unit includes Large Walk in Closet. New Carpet, New Paint, New Kitchen counter tops Remodeled Bathroom.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Waianae
85-175 Farrington Hwy., #B312
85-175 Farrington Hwy, Makaha, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
412 sqft
Makaha Surfside One Bedroom - One bedroom, one bath partly furnished condo.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-707 kiana place
84-707 Kiana Place, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
815 sqft
Lovely fully equipped condo with easy access to Honolulu as well as Waikiki. High end appliances in the kitchen with in unit washer dryer. Fully furnished to feel like a warm home away from home! Pool, sauna and workout rooms in the condo building.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-1061 Anania Circle
94-1061 Anania Circle, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1127 sqft
Rent this stylish 2 bed 1.5 bath split level town home with enclosed garage and driveway parking. Stainless steel appliances, vinyl planking, ceramic tile downstairs and wall to wall carpet flooring up stairs. Washer and dryer in unit.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-270 Waikalani Drive
95-270 Waikalani Place, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1354 sqft
Available Now Near Scholfield! Beautiful 2 level, 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home and new carpeting just installed, located at the Launani Valley community in Mililani. The unit is very bright, airy, with an updated Kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1139 Makaikai St #54
95-1139 Makaikai St, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
924 sqft
95-1139 Makaikai St #54 Available 08/01/20 Mililani Retreat - Hillsdale 54 - Rental Terms Rent: $2,000 Security Deposit: $2,000 Application Fee: $25.
Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-962 Wikao St
95-962 Wikao Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse with large loft located in Launani Valley area of Mililani. The loft can easily be converted into a 3rd bedroom.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-273 Waikalani Dr #D-1006
95-273 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1023 sqft
Waikalani Woodlands Unit #D1006 - Apartment Recently Upgraded. Nice 3 Bedrooms and 2 full bath and 2 reserved parking stalls.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-757 Kiana Place, #B-9 - 1
84-757 Kiana Place, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
810 sqft
Address: Makaha Valley Plantation 84-757 Kiana Place, #B9, Waianae, HI 96792 Bedrooms: 2 Bedrooms Bathrooms: 1 Bath Parking: 1 assigned parking Square Feet: About 865 sq.ft. Rent: $1,725.00 per month Security Deposit: $1.725.00 Lease: 12 month term.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-101 Kelewaa Place
95-101 Kelewaa Place, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1571 sqft
Beautifully maintained and recently fully renovated home available for long term lease with a 1-year minimum start lease term.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-1029 Moaelehua Street
84-1029 Moaelehua Street, Makaha Valley, HI
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
3581 sqft
84-1029 Moaelehua Street Available 08/03/20 Stunning Estate, Ocean Views, on Golf Course, tropical fruits on one acre 3/3.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-718 Ala Mahiku Street
84-718 Ala Mahiku Street, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
815 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! MAKAHA VALLEY PLANTATION! 2nd FLOOR Walk-up, END UNIT, NEWLY PAINTED, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit with 1 Assigned Parking in Makaha Valley with NEW KITCHEN SINK & COUNTERTOPS! Unit includes range/oven, refrigerator, disposal, ceiling fans,
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-660 Wikao St K106
95-660 Wikao Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
797 sqft
Great Location, updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Apartment - Great Location. Close to Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield. One exit up from Mililani. New paint July 2016. Master bedroom and on suite bath.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-757 Kiana Place 28B - 1
84-757 Kiana Pl, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
814 sqft
This unit has recently been upgraded and ready for move in. Secured entry to property unit comes with one open parking stall. Washer/dryer is community use. Pool on property for your enjoyment.