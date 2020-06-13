Apartment List
HI
/
waialua
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Waialua, HI with balcony

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
67-291 Kahaone Loop
67-291 Kahaone Loop, Waialua, HI
5 Bedrooms
$36,000
4980 sqft
Kala'iku - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Meaning the great calm, quiet, peace, or serenity, Kala`iku offers your large group a dream setting for an escape to paradise.
Results within 1 mile of Waialua

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
68.121 Au Street #203
68-121 Au St, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
860 sqft
BEACH FRONT Furnished Condo In Waialua, O'ahu's North Shore - BEACHFRONT completely renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with tandem assigned 2 open parking stall.
Results within 5 miles of Waialua

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
66-044 Kamehameha Highway
66-044 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
Great location in Haleiwa town. Features include; updated kitchen & bath, granite counter tops, stove, fridge, ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans & fenced yard. Carport & washer/dryer hook-ups.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
68-677 Farrington Highway
68-677 Farrington Highway, Mokuleia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
962 sqft
Wonderful single family home available immediately! Very quiet area of Mokuleia. Three bedrooms + 2 bath home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
61-753 Papailoa Road
61-753 Papailoa Road, Honolulu County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
2565 sqft
The perfect beach house for those wanting surf and a good swimming area right out front. This property is relaxed with old-world charm and yet modern day conveniences. It exudes lifestyle living in an unpretentious manner.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
68-355 Kikou Street
68-355 Kikou Street, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
4406 sqft
Incredible 2 acre Bali-Style estate just steps to a beautiful white sand beach. Located just 5 miles west of the Historic Haleiwa town with all its shops and restaurants. Perfect for a family looking for seclusion on the North Shore.
Results within 10 miles of Waialua
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
Wahiawa
10 Units Available
Palms of Kilani
1060 Kilani Ave, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
715 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
792 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,149
1025 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Community contains laundry center. Within walking distance of Wahiawa District Park. Plenty of nearby shopping and dining options.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
251 Lehua Street
251 Lehua Street, Wahiawa, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1490 sqft
Newly renovated single family home in Wahiawa. 3br/1ba in main house and studio with separate entrance and bathroom on right side of house.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
55 Walker Ave. - 203
55 Walker Avenue, Wahiawa, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
500 sqft
Property Address 55 Walker Avenue #203, Wahiawa, HI 96786 Offered By Asian Pacific Investments (808) 450-0300 rentals@asianpacificinvestments.com www.apiproperties.managebuilding.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
59-379 Ke Nui Road
59-379 Ke Nui Road, Pupukea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2386 sqft
Banzai Pipeline Paradise Home w/Gorgeous Ocean Views & A/C! Pipeline House - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-197 Makau Street
84-197 Makau Street, Makaha, HI
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
2974 sqft
Oceanfront Custom Home w/A/C, Large Yard, & Lanai for Entertaining. Makaha Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
59-329 Ke Nui Rd.
59-329 Ke Nui Road, Pupukea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Newly Remodeled Ocean-View Home With A/C, Steps From Pipeline: Ehukai Beach Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303
95-019 Waihonu St, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
For Rent | 3rd Floor Walk-Up | 1bd, 1ba, 1 assigned parking | Woodlawn Terrace - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 parking condominium in Waipio Valley offers an open clean feel and seeks its next long term tenancy.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
59-424 Kawowo Road
59-424 Kawowo Road, Pupukea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pupukea Highlands fully furnished home. Private Corner Portion of Large Lot. Cable T.V./ Internet / Water & Electric are included. Yard Service is done by the owner. Sheets, Towels, Kitchenware and a nice deck.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
59-362 Makana Road
59-362 Makana Road, Pupukea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
Terrific 1600 s.f. Single Family Home in Sunset Hills, Pupukea with Panoramic Ocean and Sunset Views! Although this is a 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath "Guest Cottage" ...

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
1 Unit Available
95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164
95-1047 Kaapeha Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
786 sqft
COME AND SEE! 2nd FLOOR APT IN MILILANI TOWN - Come and see this clean and airy 2 bedroom, 2 full bath in Northpointe Terrace II. New kitchen floors and refrigerator with ice maker. In unit washer and dryer. Two assigned parking spaces.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
86-372 Kawili Street
86-372 Kawili Street, Waianae, HI
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Lualualei - Multi-generational home in Leeward's lovely Lualualei. Landscaped, terraced lot with garden views, including lemon, tangerine, and dragon fruit trees.

1 of 1

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
1603 Eames Street
1603 Eames Street, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 1.5 baths older home with family room. Large patio. Kitchen with lots of cupboards. Water and electricity included. Reasonable rental price as tenant responsible for yard care. Email mabrigo222@aol.com for showings or call 637-3511
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Waialua, HI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Waialua renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

