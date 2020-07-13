Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony ceiling fan oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool parking on-site laundry bbq/grill e-payments hot tub playground

Palms of Kilani Apartments take the essentials of good living and stir you into the mix. In the heart of Honolulu County, we are nestled in Wahiawa, between North Shore and West Oahu, where you'll be at the hub of all that is diverse and inspired. If you are seeking apartments for rent in Wahiawa, HI, consider making your home at Palms of Kilani. Choose from our charming Offering Two, Three, and Four Bedroom Apartment Homes. Catering to your true distinction. When it comes to Hawaiian apartments, our Wahiawa paradise features on-site amenities and access to the conveniences of city life. There's a lot to like about life at Palms of Kilani Apartments. That's why we're happy you asked. Call for extended Leasing Office hours!