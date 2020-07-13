All apartments in Wahiawa
Palms of Kilani

1060 Kilani Ave · (808) 201-1905
Location

1060 Kilani Ave, Wahiawa, HI 96786
Wahiawa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-801 · Avail. now

$2,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-306 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,265

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Unit 3-102 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,516

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palms of Kilani.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
e-payments
hot tub
playground
Palms of Kilani Apartments take the essentials of good living and stir you into the mix. In the heart of Honolulu County, we are nestled in Wahiawa, between North Shore and West Oahu, where you'll be at the hub of all that is diverse and inspired. If you are seeking apartments for rent in Wahiawa, HI, consider making your home at Palms of Kilani. Choose from our charming Offering Two, Three, and Four Bedroom Apartment Homes. Catering to your true distinction. When it comes to Hawaiian apartments, our Wahiawa paradise features on-site amenities and access to the conveniences of city life. There's a lot to like about life at Palms of Kilani Apartments. That's why we're happy you asked. Call for extended Leasing Office hours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palms of Kilani have any available units?
Palms of Kilani has 3 units available starting at $2,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Palms of Kilani have?
Some of Palms of Kilani's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palms of Kilani currently offering any rent specials?
Palms of Kilani is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palms of Kilani pet-friendly?
No, Palms of Kilani is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wahiawa.
Does Palms of Kilani offer parking?
Yes, Palms of Kilani offers parking.
Does Palms of Kilani have units with washers and dryers?
No, Palms of Kilani does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Palms of Kilani have a pool?
Yes, Palms of Kilani has a pool.
Does Palms of Kilani have accessible units?
No, Palms of Kilani does not have accessible units.
Does Palms of Kilani have units with dishwashers?
No, Palms of Kilani does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Palms of Kilani have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Palms of Kilani has units with air conditioning.
