Amenities
Palms of Kilani Apartments take the essentials of good living and stir you into the mix. In the heart of Honolulu County, we are nestled in Wahiawa, between North Shore and West Oahu, where you'll be at the hub of all that is diverse and inspired. If you are seeking apartments for rent in Wahiawa, HI, consider making your home at Palms of Kilani. Choose from our charming Offering Two, Three, and Four Bedroom Apartment Homes. Catering to your true distinction. When it comes to Hawaiian apartments, our Wahiawa paradise features on-site amenities and access to the conveniences of city life. There's a lot to like about life at Palms of Kilani Apartments. That's why we're happy you asked. Call for extended Leasing Office hours!