15 Apartments for rent in Wahiawa, HI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wahiawa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
444 Iliwai Drive
444 Iliwai Drive, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
800 sqft
Newly constructed 2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex in Wahiawa near Schofield Barracks - Brand new 2 Bedroom 2 Bath constructed (ADU) dwelling unit in a quiet residential neighborhood. Unit is built above the garage, so there are no shared walls or floors.
Results within 5 miles of Wahiawa

Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-505 AHAULA ST.
94-505 Ahaula Street, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1380 sqft
Come and discover Mililani - Mililani Single Family Home with Yard Service! - Located in the heart of Mililani this 4/2.5 two story newly updated home with two car garage has everything you need.

Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-270 Waikalani Drive
95-270 Waikalani Place, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1354 sqft
Available Middle of June. Beautiful 2 level 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home located at the Launani Valley community in Mililani. The unit is very bright, airy, with an updated Kitchen.

Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
1 Unit Available
95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164
95-1047 Kaapeha Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
786 sqft
COME AND SEE! 2nd FLOOR APT IN MILILANI TOWN - Come and see this clean and airy 2 bedroom, 2 full bath in Northpointe Terrace II. New kitchen floors and refrigerator with ice maker. In unit washer and dryer. Two assigned parking spaces.
Results within 10 miles of Wahiawa
Verified

Waipahu
17 Units Available
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
Verified

$
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
9 Units Available
Cambridge Park and Cluster Park
92-1340 PANANA ST, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on top of the hill in Makakilo Heights, we offer views and a peaceful and breezy location on the west side of beautiful Oahu. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, BBQ areas and a gated play yard.

Pearl City
1 Unit Available
98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D
98-1060 Komo Mai Drive, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1435 sqft
Extremely spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhouse located at Hillside Terrace in Aiea!! - Hillside Terrace Two 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr.

Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1480 Makamua Street
1480 Makamua Street, Pearl City, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,790
1264 sqft
Pearl City 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 3 Car Carport Single Family Home with a Fenced Yard - This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 parking carport, 1264 square foot Single Family Home.

Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201
94-1481 Waipio Uka Street, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
797 sqft
The Villages at Waipio - Bill Ramsey, Inc Property Managers (808) 487-8700 FEATURED PROPERTY: This property is located at 94-1481 Waipio Uka St. Building E 2nd floor end unit This property is located at The Villages at Waipio townhomes.

Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza
1060 Kamehameha Highway, Pearl City, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
890 sqft
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza Available 06/16/20 Highly Upgraded Executive Apartment with Fabulous Panoramic Views All Around - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 baths with 2 assigned covered parking stalls with panoramic views from every

North Shore
1 Unit Available
66-303 haleiwa rd
66-303 Hale'iwa Road, Haleiwa, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,000
772 sqft
UNBELIEVABLE OCEANFRONT CONDO! If youre looking for a place on the beach you have found it. You can enjoy the beach view from the kitchen, living room, and lanai.

Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1127 Kaloli Loop
94-1127 Kaloli Loop, Royal Kunia, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1368 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in Royal Kunia. This house has a large yard and a 2 car garage and plenty of storage space.

Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1520 Hooli Circle
1520 Hooli Circle, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1242 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath unit in Duplex with a separate dining area and 270sf covered deck. Many fruit trees and large garden with flowers and plants. One covered parking in the garage. Plenty street parking available. Washer & Dryer in the garage.

Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1155 Aawa Drive
91-1155 Aawa Drive, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1581 sqft
Beautiful 2 story 3 bed 2.

Pearl City
1 Unit Available
98-1696 Kaahumanu Street
98-1696 Kaahumanu Street, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1325 sqft
For Rent!! Great central location in Pearl City - Wailuna Complex - Amazing Pearl Harbor and Sunset views from the large front lanai.
City Guide for Wahiawa, HI

"Gotta go to a place where rainbows / Shine after a falling rain / To a town where the life is easy / Where almost everybody knows my name / When the brothers go out to party / The sisters seem to just come along / So I just take my Ukulele / Everybody come and sing our song / Wahiawa is calling / She's calling me to come back home / Wahiawa is calling / She's calling me to you" (Island Rhythms)

Perfect beaches, palm trees, stunning nature and nice weather all year round: Wahiawa is as close to paradise as you can get. However, living in paradise comes at a price. Hawaii is considered to be one of the most expensive places to live, so you will need to plan ahead before buying that one way ticket. Wahiawa is located on Oahu, the most populous of the Hawaiian Islands. The interesting-sounding name means "place of noise," but you will find that the opposite is actually true. It is a fairly peaceful town, although it is noisier now than when it was named. Modern vehicles apparently now drown out the sound of the ocean, which the natives used to hear on windy days, giving the town its name. Although you don't really find many lakes in Hawaii, Wahiawa is unique in the sense that it is surrounded on three sides by Lake Wilson or Kaukonahua. The only access to town is over two bridges on the highway. If you live in Wahiawa and wish to save water, you can just head outside with a bar of soap once a day, as this town gets so-called "Mauka-showers" daily. Locals are not complaining, as the rain makes Wahiawa one of the coolest places in Hawaii. The average temperature in Hawaii is between 78F and 85F throughout the year, with an average of 60 degrees in "winter," so if you want to see snow, you will have to get on a boat to the Big Island and somehow get to the peaks of Mauna Kea or Mauna Loa. If this sounds like the type of place for you, let's try and help you find apartments in Wahiawa. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Wahiawa, HI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wahiawa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

