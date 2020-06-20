All apartments in Wahiawa
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

55 Walker Ave. - 203

55 Walker Avenue · (808) 450-0300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55 Walker Avenue, Wahiawa, HI 96786
Wahiawa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Property Address
55 Walker Avenue #203, Wahiawa, HI 96786

Offered By
Asian Pacific Investments
(808) 450-0300
rentals@asianpacificinvestments.com
www.apiproperties.managebuilding.com

Rental Terms
• Rent: $1,300/month
• Security Deposit: $1,300
• Available: June 1, 2020
• Application Fee: $25 per adult (18 years or older)
• Minimum 1-Year Lease
• Utilities Included: Water and Sewer
• No smoking
• No pets
• Section 8 eligible

Details
• 1BD/1BA apartment located on the 2nd floor
• Gated and secured apartment complex
• Walking distance to bus lines, restaurants, and shops
• 2-minute drive away from Schofield, Wheeler, and H2 Freeway
• Coin-operated laundry available

This unit is NOW available for showings!

Call Asian Pacific Investments TODAY to schedule a showing!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Walker Ave. - 203 have any available units?
55 Walker Ave. - 203 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55 Walker Ave. - 203 have?
Some of 55 Walker Ave. - 203's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Walker Ave. - 203 currently offering any rent specials?
55 Walker Ave. - 203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Walker Ave. - 203 pet-friendly?
No, 55 Walker Ave. - 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wahiawa.
Does 55 Walker Ave. - 203 offer parking?
Yes, 55 Walker Ave. - 203 does offer parking.
Does 55 Walker Ave. - 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Walker Ave. - 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Walker Ave. - 203 have a pool?
No, 55 Walker Ave. - 203 does not have a pool.
Does 55 Walker Ave. - 203 have accessible units?
No, 55 Walker Ave. - 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Walker Ave. - 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Walker Ave. - 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Walker Ave. - 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Walker Ave. - 203 does not have units with air conditioning.
