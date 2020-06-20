55 Walker Ave. - 203

Amenities
Property Address
55 Walker Avenue #203, Wahiawa, HI 96786
Offered By
Asian Pacific Investments
(808) 450-0300
rentals@asianpacificinvestments.com
www.apiproperties.managebuilding.com
Rental Terms
• Rent: $1,300/month
• Security Deposit: $1,300
• Available: June 1, 2020
• Application Fee: $25 per adult (18 years or older)
• Minimum 1-Year Lease
• Utilities Included: Water and Sewer
• No smoking
• No pets
• Section 8 eligible
Details
• 1BD/1BA apartment located on the 2nd floor
• Gated and secured apartment complex
• Walking distance to bus lines, restaurants, and shops
• 2-minute drive away from Schofield, Wheeler, and H2 Freeway
• Coin-operated laundry available
This unit is NOW available for showings!
Call Asian Pacific Investments TODAY to schedule a showing!!!