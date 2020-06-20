55 Walker Ave. - 203

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Property Address

55 Walker Avenue #203, Wahiawa, HI 96786



Offered By

Asian Pacific Investments

(808) 450-0300

rentals@asianpacificinvestments.com

www.apiproperties.managebuilding.com



Rental Terms

• Rent: $1,300/month

• Security Deposit: $1,300

• Available: June 1, 2020

• Application Fee: $25 per adult (18 years or older)

• Minimum 1-Year Lease

• Utilities Included: Water and Sewer

• No smoking

• No pets

• Section 8 eligible



Details

• 1BD/1BA apartment located on the 2nd floor

• Gated and secured apartment complex

• Walking distance to bus lines, restaurants, and shops

• 2-minute drive away from Schofield, Wheeler, and H2 Freeway

• Coin-operated laundry available



This unit is NOW available for showings!



Call Asian Pacific Investments TODAY to schedule a showing!!!