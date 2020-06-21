202 Palm Street - #A

Amenities

parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Property Address

906 Kilani Avenue #A, Wahiawa, HI 96786



Offered By

Asian Pacific Investments

(808) 450-0300

rentals@asianpacificinvestments.com

www.apiproperties.managebuilding.com



Rental Terms

• Rent: $2,500/month

• Security Deposit: $2,500

• Available: NOW

• Application Fee: $25 per adult (18 years or older)

• Minimum 1-Year Lease

• Utilities Included: Water and Sewer

• No smoking

• No pets

• Section 8 eligible



Details

• 3BD/1BA duplex (upstairs)

• Walking distance to bus lines, restaurants, and shops

• 2-minute drive away from Schofield, Wheeler, and H2 Freeway



This unit is NOW available for showings!



Call Asian Pacific Investments TODAY to schedule a showing!!!