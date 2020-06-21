All apartments in Wahiawa
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

202 Palm Street - #A

202 Palm Street · (808) 450-0300
Location

202 Palm Street, Wahiawa, HI 96786
Wahiawa

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Property Address
906 Kilani Avenue #A, Wahiawa, HI 96786

Offered By
Asian Pacific Investments
(808) 450-0300
rentals@asianpacificinvestments.com
www.apiproperties.managebuilding.com

Rental Terms
• Rent: $2,500/month
• Security Deposit: $2,500
• Available: NOW
• Application Fee: $25 per adult (18 years or older)
• Minimum 1-Year Lease
• Utilities Included: Water and Sewer
• No smoking
• No pets
• Section 8 eligible

Details
• 3BD/1BA duplex (upstairs)
• Walking distance to bus lines, restaurants, and shops
• 2-minute drive away from Schofield, Wheeler, and H2 Freeway

This unit is NOW available for showings!

Call Asian Pacific Investments TODAY to schedule a showing!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Palm Street - #A have any available units?
202 Palm Street - #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wahiawa, HI.
Is 202 Palm Street - #A currently offering any rent specials?
202 Palm Street - #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Palm Street - #A pet-friendly?
No, 202 Palm Street - #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wahiawa.
Does 202 Palm Street - #A offer parking?
Yes, 202 Palm Street - #A does offer parking.
Does 202 Palm Street - #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Palm Street - #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Palm Street - #A have a pool?
No, 202 Palm Street - #A does not have a pool.
Does 202 Palm Street - #A have accessible units?
No, 202 Palm Street - #A does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Palm Street - #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Palm Street - #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Palm Street - #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Palm Street - #A does not have units with air conditioning.
