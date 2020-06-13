All apartments in Volcano
Find more places like 11-3213 Mokuna St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Volcano, HI
/
11-3213 Mokuna St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM

11-3213 Mokuna St

11-3213 Mokuna Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11-3213 Mokuna Street, Volcano, HI 96778
Keaau Ahupua`a

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Includes stove/oven, refrigerator, yard service, located near amenities and the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11-3213 Mokuna St have any available units?
11-3213 Mokuna St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Volcano, HI.
Is 11-3213 Mokuna St currently offering any rent specials?
11-3213 Mokuna St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11-3213 Mokuna St pet-friendly?
No, 11-3213 Mokuna St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Volcano.
Does 11-3213 Mokuna St offer parking?
No, 11-3213 Mokuna St does not offer parking.
Does 11-3213 Mokuna St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11-3213 Mokuna St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11-3213 Mokuna St have a pool?
No, 11-3213 Mokuna St does not have a pool.
Does 11-3213 Mokuna St have accessible units?
No, 11-3213 Mokuna St does not have accessible units.
Does 11-3213 Mokuna St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11-3213 Mokuna St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11-3213 Mokuna St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11-3213 Mokuna St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Holualoa, HIWaikoloa Village, HIHawaiian Paradise Park, HI
Hilo, HIKahaluu-Keauhou, HIKalaoa, HI
Hawaiian Beaches, HIKailua, HI