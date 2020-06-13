Rent Calculator
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM
11-3213 Mokuna St
11-3213 Mokuna Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11-3213 Mokuna Street, Volcano, HI 96778
Keaau Ahupua`a
Amenities
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Includes stove/oven, refrigerator, yard service, located near amenities and the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11-3213 Mokuna St have any available units?
11-3213 Mokuna St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Volcano, HI
.
Is 11-3213 Mokuna St currently offering any rent specials?
11-3213 Mokuna St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11-3213 Mokuna St pet-friendly?
No, 11-3213 Mokuna St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Volcano
.
Does 11-3213 Mokuna St offer parking?
No, 11-3213 Mokuna St does not offer parking.
Does 11-3213 Mokuna St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11-3213 Mokuna St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11-3213 Mokuna St have a pool?
No, 11-3213 Mokuna St does not have a pool.
Does 11-3213 Mokuna St have accessible units?
No, 11-3213 Mokuna St does not have accessible units.
Does 11-3213 Mokuna St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11-3213 Mokuna St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11-3213 Mokuna St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11-3213 Mokuna St does not have units with air conditioning.
