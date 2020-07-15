Amenities

94-212 Lelehua Pl. Available 07/16/20 94-212 Lelehua Place - Beautiful 3Bd 2.5Ba SFH in Royal Kunia!!! - - CALL Mike (RS-77347) @ (808) 721-8152 FOR VIEWING!!!



Tentative move-in: July 16,2020



AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.



VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.



SEE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/5m92gvoI5KQ



Fantastic 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Single Family Home in beautiful Royal Kunia. Located in a quiet Cul-de-sac, this is Perfect for you. Enjoy the spacious surroundings and elegance of this home. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops and cherry wood cabinets. AC for those warmer days. Solar Water Heater to help keep electricity bills down. Located close to the freeways and major military installations. Just a quick drive to entertainment,shopping and dining. A unique opportunity for any family. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



KEY FEATURES:

Property Type: Single Family Home

Interior Area: 1,256sf

Total Area: 3,583sf

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Parking: 2 car garage



PROPERTY FEATURES:

Range/Oven

Microwave

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Washer & Dryer

Garbage Disposal

Smoke Detectors

Solar Water Heater

Blinds

Fans

AC

Flooring: Laminate & tile &carpet

Lawn Care included in rent



LEASE TERMS:

Non Smoking

Pets Negotiable (Pet Deposit Required)

Minimum Lease: 1 Year

Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

Credit & Background Check Required

Renter's Insurance Required

Rental Application Fee: $51



HI Pacific Property Management

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

Rental Hotline (808) 445-9223

RB# 21817



