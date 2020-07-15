All apartments in Royal Kunia
94-212 Lelehua Pl.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

94-212 Lelehua Pl.

94-212 Lelehua Place · (808) 445-9223
Location

94-212 Lelehua Place, Royal Kunia, HI 96797
Waipahu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 94-212 Lelehua Pl. · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1256 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
94-212 Lelehua Pl. Available 07/16/20 94-212 Lelehua Place - Beautiful 3Bd 2.5Ba SFH in Royal Kunia!!! - - CALL Mike (RS-77347) @ (808) 721-8152 FOR VIEWING!!!

Tentative move-in: July 16,2020

AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.

SEE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/5m92gvoI5KQ

Fantastic 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Single Family Home in beautiful Royal Kunia. Located in a quiet Cul-de-sac, this is Perfect for you. Enjoy the spacious surroundings and elegance of this home. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops and cherry wood cabinets. AC for those warmer days. Solar Water Heater to help keep electricity bills down. Located close to the freeways and major military installations. Just a quick drive to entertainment,shopping and dining. A unique opportunity for any family. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

KEY FEATURES:
Property Type: Single Family Home
Interior Area: 1,256sf
Total Area: 3,583sf
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Parking: 2 car garage

PROPERTY FEATURES:
Range/Oven
Microwave
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Washer & Dryer
Garbage Disposal
Smoke Detectors
Solar Water Heater
Blinds
Fans
AC
Flooring: Laminate & tile &carpet
Lawn Care included in rent

LEASE TERMS:
Non Smoking
Pets Negotiable (Pet Deposit Required)
Minimum Lease: 1 Year
Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
Credit & Background Check Required
Renter's Insurance Required
Rental Application Fee: $51

HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
Rental Hotline (808) 445-9223
RB# 21817

(RLNE4910947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

