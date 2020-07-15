Amenities
94-212 Lelehua Pl. Available 07/16/20 94-212 Lelehua Place - Beautiful 3Bd 2.5Ba SFH in Royal Kunia!!! - - CALL Mike (RS-77347) @ (808) 721-8152 FOR VIEWING!!!
Tentative move-in: July 16,2020
AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.
SEE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/5m92gvoI5KQ
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Single Family Home in beautiful Royal Kunia. Located in a quiet Cul-de-sac, this is Perfect for you. Enjoy the spacious surroundings and elegance of this home. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops and cherry wood cabinets. AC for those warmer days. Solar Water Heater to help keep electricity bills down. Located close to the freeways and major military installations. Just a quick drive to entertainment,shopping and dining. A unique opportunity for any family. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
KEY FEATURES:
Property Type: Single Family Home
Interior Area: 1,256sf
Total Area: 3,583sf
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Parking: 2 car garage
PROPERTY FEATURES:
Range/Oven
Microwave
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Washer & Dryer
Garbage Disposal
Smoke Detectors
Solar Water Heater
Blinds
Fans
AC
Flooring: Laminate & tile &carpet
Lawn Care included in rent
LEASE TERMS:
Non Smoking
Pets Negotiable (Pet Deposit Required)
Minimum Lease: 1 Year
Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
Credit & Background Check Required
Renter's Insurance Required
Rental Application Fee: $51
HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
Rental Hotline (808) 445-9223
RB# 21817
(RLNE4910947)