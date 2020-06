Amenities

patio / balcony carport

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Terrific 1600 s.f. Single Family Home in Sunset Hills, Pupukea with Panoramic Ocean and Sunset Views! Although this is a 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath "Guest Cottage" ... the Loft Area would be more than appropriate for additional sleeping area or a home office. Dedicated Yard Area is about 1/4 of an Acre and besides a single car covered Carport - there is room for 2 additional cars inside the fully enclosed yard. No Dogs or cats... sorry!