Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Puako, HI with gym

Anaehoomalu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #2005
69-555 Waikoloa Beach Drive, Puako, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1699 sqft
69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #2005 Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo at Waikoloa Colony Villas - PROPERTY ADDRESS Waikoloa Colony Villas 69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #2005 Waikoloa, HI 96743 Available: July 1st DESCRIPTION 3 bedroom, 2.

Waikoloa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
68-1399 Mauna Lani Drive
68-1399 Mauna Lani Drive, Puako, HI
3 Bedrooms
$18,300
1941 sqft
Luxury Mauna Lani Terrace 3 BD Penthouse*Ocean View from Every Room!! - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Waikoloa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
68-1122 North Kaniku Dr. #424
68-1122 North Kaniku Drive, Puako, HI
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1606 sqft
Stylish Home w/Mauna Kea Views, A/C, Pool, & Spa. Mauna Lani KaMilo Home 424 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Anaehoomalu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
69-1033 Nawahine Place 9F
69-1033 Nawahine Pl, Puako, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1680 sqft
Luxury Ocean view Villa w/Central AC and free Wifi! Hali'i Kai at Waikoloa Beach Resort 9F - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Waikoloa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
68-102 W. Pukaua Place
68-102 West Pukaua Place, Puako, HI
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
4000 sqft
House of the Turtle at Champion Ridge, Mauna Lani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Waikoloa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
69-180 Waikoloa Beach Drive #A4
69-180 Waikoloa Beach Drive, Puako, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1877 sqft
Ideal Location! Gorgeous Villa Across Pool. Walk to Shops & Restaurants! Waikoloa Beach Villas A4 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays at reduced rates. Please inquire for details.

Waikoloa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
68-1125 N. Kaniku Drive, #102
68-1125 North Kaniku Drive, Puako, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1932 sqft
Desirable location at Mauna Lani Fairways 102! - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays at reduced rates. Please inquire for details.
Results within 5 miles of Puako

Waikoloa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
68-1745 Waikoloa Rd
68-1745 Waikoloa Road, Waikoloa Village, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
998 sqft
Fully Furnished Ground floor 998 Sqft condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, washer and dryer in unit, close to community pool, 1 assigned parking spot, access to fitness center, and close to shopping. Apply at hawaiiandreamproperties.

Ouli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345
62-3600 Amaui Pl, Hawaii County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$17,608
2517 sqft
Mondavi Family Home, Wai'ula'ula 345, w/Private Pool & Spa at Mauna Kea Resort - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Ouli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
62-114 Kila Place #21
62-114 Kila Place, Hawaii County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$40,734
2684 sqft
Ocean view, Villa, Pool, Walk to resorts, Luxurious, Villas at Mauna Kea #21 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Ouli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
62-3648 Leihulu Place
62-3648 Leihulu Place, Hawaii County, HI
5 Bedrooms
$38,564
Glamorous Mondavi Family Estate Home, Fairways South #18 at Mauna Kea Resort - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Results within 10 miles of Puako

1 Unit Available
72-140 Kumukehu Street #G3101
72-140 Kumukehu Street, Hawaii County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$39,618
2882 sqft
Desirable Ocean View 3BD Golf Villa (3101 Kumukehu) at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Ouli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
68-1025 N Kaniku Drive #312
68-1025 N Kaniku Dr, Hawaii County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2752 sqft
Single-level luxury home in the Villages at Mauna Lani, Hale Kanani (Big Island) - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Puako, HI

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Puako renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

