1164 Hoola Place #7E - Hale Ola

Hale Ola Townhome - 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and 1 Assigned Parking Stall - This charming split-level townhome with 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bath and 1 assigned parking stall in Hale Ola has an open layout with spacious living and dining areas and abundance of storage area found throughout the unit. The enclosed fenced in lanai is great for a children's play area or family entertaining.



Clean and ready to move in immediately subject to rental application approval. This unit is located conveniently to Sam's Club Walmart, other shops, dining and entertainment. Easy access to freeways.



Rent includes Water and Sewer.

No Smoking and No Pets.

Looking for a month to month lease only



There is a $25 non-refundable application fee for each adult.



