1164 Hoola Place #7E - Hale Ola
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

1164 Hoola Place #7E - Hale Ola

1164 Hoola Place · (808) 853-3331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1164 Hoola Place, Pearl City, HI 96782
Pearl City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1164 Hoola Place #7E - Hale Ola · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Hale Ola Townhome - 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and 1 Assigned Parking Stall - This charming split-level townhome with 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bath and 1 assigned parking stall in Hale Ola has an open layout with spacious living and dining areas and abundance of storage area found throughout the unit. The enclosed fenced in lanai is great for a children's play area or family entertaining.

Clean and ready to move in immediately subject to rental application approval. This unit is located conveniently to Sam's Club Walmart, other shops, dining and entertainment. Easy access to freeways.

Rent includes Water and Sewer.
No Smoking and No Pets.
Looking for a month to month lease only

There is a $25 non-refundable application fee for each adult.

For a private showing, please call Property Manager, Sylvia L Lee (B), REALTOR, PB at (808) 853-3331 and leave a detail message or email me at Sylvia@Prestige-Hawaii.com
Check out my website at www.Prestige-Hawaii.com for more available units.
Prestige Properties LLC

(RLNE4521176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

