1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Highly Upgraded Executive Apartment with Fabulous Panoramic Views All Around - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 baths with 2 assigned covered parking stalls with panoramic views from every window in the unit. Beautiful and bright, this highly upgraded unit has wood flooring throughout, granite countertops and maple cabinets in the kitchen, new appliances include fridge, range/oven, disposal, HE Washer and Dryer. Both bathrooms are completely upgraded with new cabinets and fixtures.



Great location with easy access to freeways, shopping, dining and entertainment. Sam's club and factory outlet stores are just around the corner. It will only take about 10 minutes to Pearl Harbor Navy Base / Hickam Air Force Base and about 20 minutes tops to Schofield Barracks and Fort Wheeler Army Base.



Rent includes water, sewer and trash.

No Smoking and No Pets.

Looking for a 1 year lease but with contingency. Ask Property Manager for details.

There is a $25.00 application fee for each adult (non-refundable)



For a showing appointment, please call Property Manager, Sylvia L Lee (B), REALTOR, PB at (808) 853-3331 or email at Sylvia@Prestige-Hawaii.com.



Visit my website for other available listings at www.Prestige-Hawaii.com

Prestige Properties LLC



(RLNE3459845)