Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza

1060 Kamehameha Highway · (808) 853-3331
Location

1060 Kamehameha Highway, Pearl City, HI 96782
Pearl City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Highly Upgraded Executive Apartment with Fabulous Panoramic Views All Around - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 baths with 2 assigned covered parking stalls with panoramic views from every window in the unit. Beautiful and bright, this highly upgraded unit has wood flooring throughout, granite countertops and maple cabinets in the kitchen, new appliances include fridge, range/oven, disposal, HE Washer and Dryer. Both bathrooms are completely upgraded with new cabinets and fixtures.

Great location with easy access to freeways, shopping, dining and entertainment. Sam's club and factory outlet stores are just around the corner. It will only take about 10 minutes to Pearl Harbor Navy Base / Hickam Air Force Base and about 20 minutes tops to Schofield Barracks and Fort Wheeler Army Base.

Rent includes water, sewer and trash.
No Smoking and No Pets.
Looking for a 1 year lease but with contingency. Ask Property Manager for details.
There is a $25.00 application fee for each adult (non-refundable)

For a showing appointment, please call Property Manager, Sylvia L Lee (B), REALTOR, PB at (808) 853-3331 or email at Sylvia@Prestige-Hawaii.com.

Visit my website for other available listings at www.Prestige-Hawaii.com
Prestige Properties LLC

(RLNE3459845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza have any available units?
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza have?
Some of 1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearl City.
Does 1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza does offer parking.
Does 1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza has a pool.
Does 1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza have accessible units?
No, 1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
