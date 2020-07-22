Amenities

1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A Available 08/01/20 CENTURY PARK PLAZA - 27th Floor - CENTURY PARK PLAZA consists of two towers. Located in tower A, this partly furnished 0 bedroom 1 bath unit consists of approximately 360 square feet of living space and comes with one parking stall in the gated garage.



The address is 1060 Kamehameha Highway. Just minutes away from The Pearl Highlands Shopping Center, offering an array of shopping, dining and entertainment.



Unit has range/oven, refrigerator, garbage disposal, stack w/d, carpet and A/C.



Utilities: trash, water and sewage included. Tenant pays for electric, cable, internet and telephone. Community features elevator, secured entry and shared pool. No pets allowed. Property is in walking distance to theaters, grocery store, close to shopping centers, post office and freeway access.



Rent for this unit includes water and sewer. Electricity and TV cable are at tenant's expense.



The apartment is across the street from a shopping center that includes a 24hr fitness, movie theater, food court, Buffalo Wild Wings, Starbucks, Super Walmart, Sam's Club, Wendy's, McDonalds, etc...



Building Pet Policy: required to be service animal otherwise no pets



No Pets Allowed



