Pearl City, HI
1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A

1060 Kamehameha Highway · (808) 224-0344
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1060 Kamehameha Highway, Pearl City, HI 96782
Pearl City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A · Avail. Aug 1

$1,100

Studio · 1 Bath · 360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
internet access
media room
sauna
tennis court
1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A Available 08/01/20 CENTURY PARK PLAZA - 27th Floor - CENTURY PARK PLAZA consists of two towers. Located in tower A, this partly furnished 0 bedroom 1 bath unit consists of approximately 360 square feet of living space and comes with one parking stall in the gated garage.

The address is 1060 Kamehameha Highway. Just minutes away from The Pearl Highlands Shopping Center, offering an array of shopping, dining and entertainment.

Unit has range/oven, refrigerator, garbage disposal, stack w/d, carpet and A/C.

Utilities: trash, water and sewage included. Tenant pays for electric, cable, internet and telephone. Community features elevator, secured entry and shared pool. No pets allowed. Property is in walking distance to theaters, grocery store, close to shopping centers, post office and freeway access.

Rent for this unit includes water and sewer. Electricity and TV cable are at tenant's expense.

The apartment is across the street from a shopping center that includes a 24hr fitness, movie theater, food court, Buffalo Wild Wings, Starbucks, Super Walmart, Sam's Club, Wendy's, McDonalds, etc...

Building Pet Policy: required to be service animal otherwise no pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3237781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A have any available units?
1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A have?
Some of 1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A currently offering any rent specials?
1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A is pet friendly.
Does 1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A offer parking?
Yes, 1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A offers parking.
Does 1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A have a pool?
Yes, 1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A has a pool.
Does 1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A have accessible units?
No, 1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A has units with air conditioning.
