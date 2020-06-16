All apartments in Pearl City
Find more places like 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pearl City, HI
/
1033 Kaweloka Street - Back
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1033 Kaweloka Street - Back

1033 Kaweloka Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pearl City
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1033 Kaweloka Street, Pearl City, HI 96782
Pearl City

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom 1 bath 2 parking (tandem) in Pearl City. Water/sewer included. Final candidate subject to $30 credit check fee. If interested, please text or call us, do not inquire via web.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back have any available units?
1033 Kaweloka Street - Back doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearl City, HI.
What amenities does 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back have?
Some of 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back currently offering any rent specials?
1033 Kaweloka Street - Back isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back pet-friendly?
No, 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearl City.
Does 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back offer parking?
Yes, 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back does offer parking.
Does 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back have a pool?
No, 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back does not have a pool.
Does 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back have accessible units?
No, 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back have units with dishwashers?
No, 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pearl City 1 BedroomsPearl City 2 Bedrooms
Pearl City Apartments with BalconyPearl City Apartments with Gym
Pearl City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI
Makakilo, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College