Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1033 Kaweloka Street - Back
1033 Kaweloka Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1033 Kaweloka Street, Pearl City, HI 96782
Pearl City
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom 1 bath 2 parking (tandem) in Pearl City. Water/sewer included. Final candidate subject to $30 credit check fee. If interested, please text or call us, do not inquire via web.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back have any available units?
1033 Kaweloka Street - Back doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pearl City, HI
.
What amenities does 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back have?
Some of 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back currently offering any rent specials?
1033 Kaweloka Street - Back isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back pet-friendly?
No, 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pearl City
.
Does 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back offer parking?
Yes, 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back does offer parking.
Does 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back have a pool?
No, 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back does not have a pool.
Does 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back have accessible units?
No, 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back have units with dishwashers?
No, 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1033 Kaweloka Street - Back has units with air conditioning.
