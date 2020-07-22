Apartment List
/
HI
/
paia
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

15 Furnished Apartments for rent in Paia, HI

Furnished apartments in Paia can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spa... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
Hamakuapoko Ahupua`a
55 Kai Pl
55 Kai Place, Paia, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,950
400 sqft
Electric, WIFI, Water, Trash. Upscale/Furnished. Hardwood Floors throughout. Excellent location for water sports Oceanside of Hana Hwy in older peaceful neighborhood. Short walk to Paia Town. Hear the Ocean sing with Big waves.
Results within 5 miles of Paia

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Makawao Ahupua`a
3555 Baldwin Ave B
3555 Baldwin Ave, Makawao, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Unit B Available 04/15/20 Charming, Furnished Home in Makawao - Property Id: 137670 Completely furnished, everything is in this home, just pack your bags and move in! Only 1-block from Makawao town, tucked away and private, this 2-bedroom.
Results within 10 miles of Paia

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
15 KULANIHAKOI ST, 11A
15 Kulanihakoi Street, Kihei, HI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
932 sqft
Haleakala Gardens - Haleakala Gardens 3/2 ground floor furnished (RLNE5536848)

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
137 Hoowaiwai Loop Unit #2506
137 Hoowaiwai Loop, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
754 sqft
Beautifully Furnished Condo at Ho'ole'a Terrace - This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath condo is located in the newer development of Ho'olea Terrace. This unit is tastefully furnished and has wonderful ocean and mountain view.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Peahi Ahupua`a
275 Haumana Road
275 Haumana Road, Haiku-Pauwela, HI
5 Bedrooms
$18,000
5573 sqft
Luxurious Home in Haiku - This award winning, architecturally designed 5,573 sq ft home is a rare rental opportunity.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
40 Halili Lane #4M
40 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
961 sqft
Furnished 3 Bedroom Close to N Kihei Beach - A really nicely furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath ground floor condo in the Villas at Kenolio condo complex in N Kihei. Turnkey and ready to go. 2 Parking spaces right in front of unit.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
2180 W. Vineyard Street #304
2180 W Vineyard St, Wailuku, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
839 sqft
A 2 Bdrm 2 Bth top floor unit Iao Gardens - 2 bdrm/ 2 bath unit with beautiful views, pool on site, high ceilings, within minutes to Wailuku town. Available Now Rent: $1850 App fee $30.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a
45 Kihalani Pl # 3907
45 Kihalani Pl, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1022 sqft
Great Location at Kamalani - New, modern, trendy 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom fully furnished condo located in North Kihei.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
70 Hoku Puhipaka Street
70 Hoku Puhipaka Street, Kahului, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1832 sqft
70 Hoku Puhipaka Street Available 08/03/20 Beautiful, Furnished, Single Level 3 BR 2 BA Home in Maui Lani, Kahului - $4,100 per month + Utilities - Beautiful, furnished single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with family room, 1832 square foot home in Na

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
12 Honuhula St.
12 Honuhula Place, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2116 sqft
12 Honuhula St. Available 08/01/20 3 Bed 3.5 Bath Single Family Home North Kihei - Beautiful single family home in North Kihei. 3 bed 3.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
111 Kahului Beach Road
111 Kahului Beach Road, Kahului, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
750 sqft
Beautiful West Maui mountain view and ocean view! 2 bedroom/1.5 bath. Completely furnished, 1.5 miles from Maui Memorial Hospital. Car available to rent for $500 month, 2012 Honda Fit.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a
58 Kihalani St.
58 Kihalani St, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
805 sqft
Two year old condo - 2 bedroom, 2 bath Kamalani. Located in N. Kihei with convenient access to all sides of the island. +10 miles to Wailuku - Maui Memorial + 7 miles to Wailea + 8 miles to Kahului FULLY Furnished and stocked! Move in Ready.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
795 Makaala Drive
795 Makaala Drive, Waihee-Waiehu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1200 sqft
Partially furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath with AC's throughout and a washer and dryer. Convenient location minutes from everything in Kahului and Wailuku.

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
`Oma`opio Ahupua`a
77 Ka Drive - 1
77 Ka Dr, Kula, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,200
594 sqft
Private, quiet and contemporary, this beautifully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath cottage is located in the popular neighborhood of Kula Kai.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
311 Wainohia St
311 Wainohia St, Kihei, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
500 sqft
Private furnished 1 bedroom Ohana in North Kihei on a nice neighborhood street. Detached and sits behind the main house (which is owner occupied when on the island). Ohana has a cozy front entry patio which is fenced for privacy.
What to keep in mind when looking for furnished apartments in Paia, HI

Furnished apartments in Paia can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.

You can also look for furnished apartments in Paia as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.

Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.

