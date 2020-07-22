Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Paia, HI with balconies

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
Hamakuapoko Ahupua`a
55 Kai Pl
55 Kai Place, Paia, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,950
400 sqft
Electric, WIFI, Water, Trash. Upscale/Furnished. Hardwood Floors throughout. Excellent location for water sports Oceanside of Hana Hwy in older peaceful neighborhood. Short walk to Paia Town. Hear the Ocean sing with Big waves.
Results within 5 miles of Paia

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Haliimaile Ahupua`a
952 Olioli St A
952 Olioli Street, Haliimaile, HI
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Haliimaile 3 Bedroom Unit - Property Id: 275559 Newly remodeled 3bd/1bth attached multi-family home with new laminate flooring, bathroom, kitchen, appliances, LED light fixtures and fresh paint. Private porch and yard area.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Makawao Ahupua`a
3555 Baldwin Ave B
3555 Baldwin Ave, Makawao, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Unit B Available 04/15/20 Charming, Furnished Home in Makawao - Property Id: 137670 Completely furnished, everything is in this home, just pack your bags and move in! Only 1-block from Makawao town, tucked away and private, this 2-bedroom.
Results within 10 miles of Paia

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
137 Hoowaiwai Loop Unit #2506
137 Hoowaiwai Loop, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
754 sqft
Beautifully Furnished Condo at Ho'ole'a Terrace - This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath condo is located in the newer development of Ho'olea Terrace. This unit is tastefully furnished and has wonderful ocean and mountain view.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
429 S. Alu Road
429 S Alu Road, Wailuku, HI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1260 sqft
429 S. Alu Road Available 08/01/20 This two bedroom two bath with remarkable views in Wailuku Heights! - Wonderful large two bedroom, two bath unfurnished home in Old Wailuku Heights with lots of character.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
145 Hoowaiwai Loop, #2904 - 1
145 Hoowaiwai Loop, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
954 sqft
Highly desired 3 bedroom, 2 bath Ho'olea Terrace, ground floor unit. Cool elevation, pretty views and great subdivision. Unfurnished. Includes water and trash. No pets and no smoking of any kind. 2 parking stalls right in front of the unit.

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a
58 Kihalani St.
58 Kihalani St, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
805 sqft
Two year old condo - 2 bedroom, 2 bath Kamalani. Located in N. Kihei with convenient access to all sides of the island. +10 miles to Wailuku - Maui Memorial + 7 miles to Wailea + 8 miles to Kahului FULLY Furnished and stocked! Move in Ready.

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
311 Wainohia St
311 Wainohia St, Kihei, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
500 sqft
Private furnished 1 bedroom Ohana in North Kihei on a nice neighborhood street. Detached and sits behind the main house (which is owner occupied when on the island). Ohana has a cozy front entry patio which is fenced for privacy.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Waikapu Ahupua`a
145 North Kihei Road #102
145 North Kihei Road, Kihei, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,120
613 sqft
Enjoy the ocean breeze in your luxury 1 bedroom condo. Wander right out to the beach or stroll past the resort putting green. The unit is fully equipped and recently remodeled with higher end finishes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Paia, HI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Paia renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

