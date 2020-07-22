Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

19 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Paia, HI

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hamakuapoko Ahupua`a
35 Nihi Place
35 Nihi Place, Paia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1192 sqft
Cozy plantation style home - well maintained, old-style plantation home in Paia. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $2500 per month. There is also a handy, spacious storage/workshop area for tenant use. No smoking and no pets.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Haliimaile Ahupua`a
952 Olioli St A
952 Olioli Street, Haliimaile, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Haliimaile 3 Bedroom Unit - Property Id: 275559 Newly remodeled 3bd/1bth attached multi-family home with new laminate flooring, bathroom, kitchen, appliances, LED light fixtures and fresh paint. Private porch and yard area.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Haiku Ahupua`a
1113 Kokomo Road
1113 Kokomo Road, Haiku-Pauwela, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath House - LONG TERM rental. Six Months Lease. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES NOT HUD or Section 8 approved. NO PETS NO SMOKING.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Makawao Ahupua`a
3555 Baldwin Ave B
3555 Baldwin Ave, Makawao, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Unit B Available 04/15/20 Charming, Furnished Home in Makawao - Property Id: 137670 Completely furnished, everything is in this home, just pack your bags and move in! Only 1-block from Makawao town, tucked away and private, this 2-bedroom.

Last updated September 26 at 11:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Makawao Ahupua`a
815 MAKAWAO AVENUE
815 Makawao Avenue, Makawao, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
960 sqft
Remodeled home on Makawao Avenue - Cute home remodeled in 2018 with 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths on large lot with convenient Makawao Avenue location. (RLNE4687094)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
6 Alania Place
6 Alania Place, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Kihei 3 bedroom 2 bath - Property Id: 310364 This newly renovated property is 2 blocks from the ocean. Rent includes water, trash and yard service.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
80 Halili Ln
80 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Kihei Condo - Property Id: 307354 1 3BR / 2Ba Application fee details: Credit Check, Criminal Background Check, Processing Apartment 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo / 2nd Floor $2,800/month + Security Deposit ($2,800) Features: -Stainless steel

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
100 Meheu Circle
100 Meheu Circle, Kahului, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1298 sqft
Traditions 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with garage - Traditions 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5925137)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
15 KULANIHAKOI ST, 11A
15 Kulanihakoi Street, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
932 sqft
Haleakala Gardens - Haleakala Gardens 3/2 ground floor furnished (RLNE5536848)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Peahi Ahupua`a
275 Haumana Road
275 Haumana Road, Haiku-Pauwela, HI
Luxurious Home in Haiku - This award winning, architecturally designed 5,573 sq ft home is a rare rental opportunity.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
40 Halili Lane #4M
40 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
961 sqft
Furnished 3 Bedroom Close to N Kihei Beach - A really nicely furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath ground floor condo in the Villas at Kenolio condo complex in N Kihei. Turnkey and ready to go. 2 Parking spaces right in front of unit.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
305 Ekoa Place
305 Ekoa Place, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,969
Wailuku Heights Area - A charming remodeled 3 bedroom house with 2 bathrooms, with an office/den located just off the dining room area. The wrap around Lani offers fantastic ocean views.The large 2 car garage has washer/dryer connections.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a
45 Kihalani Pl # 3907
45 Kihalani Pl, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1022 sqft
Great Location at Kamalani - New, modern, trendy 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom fully furnished condo located in North Kihei.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
70 Hoku Puhipaka Street
70 Hoku Puhipaka Street, Kahului, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1832 sqft
70 Hoku Puhipaka Street Available 08/03/20 Beautiful, Furnished, Single Level 3 BR 2 BA Home in Maui Lani, Kahului - $4,100 per month + Utilities - Beautiful, furnished single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with family room, 1832 square foot home in Na

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
12 Honuhula St.
12 Honuhula Place, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2116 sqft
12 Honuhula St. Available 08/01/20 3 Bed 3.5 Bath Single Family Home North Kihei - Beautiful single family home in North Kihei. 3 bed 3.

Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
145 Hoowaiwai Loop, #2904 - 1
145 Hoowaiwai Loop, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
954 sqft
Highly desired 3 bedroom, 2 bath Ho'olea Terrace, ground floor unit. Cool elevation, pretty views and great subdivision. Unfurnished. Includes water and trash. No pets and no smoking of any kind. 2 parking stalls right in front of the unit.

Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
795 Makaala Drive
795 Makaala Drive, Waihee-Waiehu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1200 sqft
Partially furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath with AC's throughout and a washer and dryer. Convenient location minutes from everything in Kahului and Wailuku.

Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1598 Mill Street - COT
1598 Mill Street, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1140 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath cottage on Mill Street. There are other tenant on the property. Parking for 2 vehicles max. No smoking of any kind in the unit. Unfurnished. No pets. Do not apply until you've made an appointment and seen the unit.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
319 Naholo Circle
319 Naholo Circle, Kahului, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Single Family home in Kahului - Central Maui - $2400 + Utilities - Located in Central Maui, close to all of in town amenities. First Showings on Sunday, March 29, 2020 by appointment only.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Paia, HI

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Paia provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Paia. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

