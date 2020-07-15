Amenities

91-1240 Kaileolea Available 08/01/20 Resort Community Hoakalei-Kuapapa - Price adjustment. Available on 08/01/2020. Was former Model home. 4 bedroom / 3 full bath home in the Community of Kuapapa at Hoakalei. Welcoming front porch & back yard lanai, bedroom downstairs, open concept kitchen with island, built in homework/desk area, separate laundry room, central a/c, solar hot water system, stainless steel appliances, plantation shutters (on selected windows), washer/dryer, professionally landscaped front & rear yard with sprinkler systems, fenced, w/large 2 car garage, and more! Your rent will include digital cable television, and broadband internet, and yard service, & the use of the Wai Kai Hale Club & the Kuapapa recreation center. No pets, no section 8. Credit/background check required, $35 application fee. Call Sean at 808-741-5518



(RLNE5861713)