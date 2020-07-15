All apartments in Ocean Pointe
Find more places like 91-1240 Kaileolea.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocean Pointe, HI
/
91-1240 Kaileolea
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

91-1240 Kaileolea

91-1240 Kaileolea Drive · (808) 741-5656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ocean Pointe
See all
Ewa
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

91-1240 Kaileolea Drive, Ocean Pointe, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 91-1240 Kaileolea · Avail. Aug 1

$3,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
91-1240 Kaileolea Available 08/01/20 Resort Community Hoakalei-Kuapapa - Price adjustment. Available on 08/01/2020. Was former Model home. 4 bedroom / 3 full bath home in the Community of Kuapapa at Hoakalei. Welcoming front porch & back yard lanai, bedroom downstairs, open concept kitchen with island, built in homework/desk area, separate laundry room, central a/c, solar hot water system, stainless steel appliances, plantation shutters (on selected windows), washer/dryer, professionally landscaped front & rear yard with sprinkler systems, fenced, w/large 2 car garage, and more! Your rent will include digital cable television, and broadband internet, and yard service, & the use of the Wai Kai Hale Club & the Kuapapa recreation center. No pets, no section 8. Credit/background check required, $35 application fee. Call Sean at 808-741-5518

(RLNE5861713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-1240 Kaileolea have any available units?
91-1240 Kaileolea has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-1240 Kaileolea have?
Some of 91-1240 Kaileolea's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-1240 Kaileolea currently offering any rent specials?
91-1240 Kaileolea is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-1240 Kaileolea pet-friendly?
Yes, 91-1240 Kaileolea is pet friendly.
Does 91-1240 Kaileolea offer parking?
Yes, 91-1240 Kaileolea offers parking.
Does 91-1240 Kaileolea have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91-1240 Kaileolea offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-1240 Kaileolea have a pool?
Yes, 91-1240 Kaileolea has a pool.
Does 91-1240 Kaileolea have accessible units?
No, 91-1240 Kaileolea does not have accessible units.
Does 91-1240 Kaileolea have units with dishwashers?
No, 91-1240 Kaileolea does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91-1240 Kaileolea have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91-1240 Kaileolea has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 91-1240 Kaileolea?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ocean Pointe Apartments with BalconiesOcean Pointe Apartments with Garages
Ocean Pointe Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOcean Pointe Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Ocean Pointe Pet Friendly PlacesHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HIAhuimanu, HIPearl City, HI
West Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HIHaleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HI
Mililani Town, HINanakuli, HIWaimalu, HIWaipio, HIWaipio Acres, HIMakaha, HIMakakilo, HIRoyal Kunia, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity