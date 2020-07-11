91-1233 Kaileolea Drive

Amenities
Spacious and beautifully maintained 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. This home is move in ready. Text Property Manager, Lydia Bishop, RB-22403, Broker/Owner, Sesame Realty, LLC RB-22469 at 808-628-0331 for questions and/or showing requests. Please text a picture of your credit score prior to showings.
Features
• Split A/C
• 2 car attached garage
• Dishwasher
• Washer/Dryer
• Pet Friendly
• Community Pool
• Ocean Pointe neighborhood
• Minimum 1 year lease
• Credit Report and screening required
• Non refundable application fee
• Minimum credit score 680
• $30 application fee per person
• References