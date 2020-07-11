All apartments in Ocean Pointe
91-1233 Kaileolea Drive

91-1233 Kaileolea Drive · (808) 628-0331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

91-1233 Kaileolea Drive, Ocean Pointe, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Spacious and beautifully maintained 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. This home is move in ready. Text Property Manager, Lydia Bishop, RB-22403, Broker/Owner, Sesame Realty, LLC RB-22469 at 808-628-0331 for questions and/or showing requests. Please text a picture of your credit score prior to showings.

Features
• Split A/C
• 2 car attached garage
• Dishwasher
• Washer/Dryer
• Pet Friendly
• Community Pool
• Ocean Pointe neighborhood
• Minimum 1 year lease
• Credit Report and screening required
• Non refundable application fee
• Minimum credit score 680
• $30 application fee per person
• References

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-1233 Kaileolea Drive have any available units?
91-1233 Kaileolea Drive has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-1233 Kaileolea Drive have?
Some of 91-1233 Kaileolea Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-1233 Kaileolea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
91-1233 Kaileolea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-1233 Kaileolea Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 91-1233 Kaileolea Drive is pet friendly.
Does 91-1233 Kaileolea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 91-1233 Kaileolea Drive offers parking.
Does 91-1233 Kaileolea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91-1233 Kaileolea Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-1233 Kaileolea Drive have a pool?
Yes, 91-1233 Kaileolea Drive has a pool.
Does 91-1233 Kaileolea Drive have accessible units?
No, 91-1233 Kaileolea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 91-1233 Kaileolea Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91-1233 Kaileolea Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 91-1233 Kaileolea Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91-1233 Kaileolea Drive has units with air conditioning.
