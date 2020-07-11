91-1036 Kaiuliuli Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage, private fenced yard, with Solar Water Heater. The Home Master Bedroom located on the 1st floor TRASH, RECYCLING, BASIC CABLE, INTERNET, LANDLINE PHONE . Access to Pool, BBQ, Jacuzzi, Tennis court, fitness club all of this is INCLUDED IN THE RENT! PET FRIENDLY - NEGOTIABLE additional deposit and insurance. 2 CAR GARAGE. Central AC, Stainless Steel appliances, W/D, 3 Bedrooms upstairs + Loft. Easy landscaped yard with sprinkler system. Email today for questions and to set up a showing. required. Home located just across from the linear park. Located in the beautiful community of HOAKALEI. Optional security system. Email today for questions and to set up a showing.