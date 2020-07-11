All apartments in Ocean Pointe
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:51 AM

91-1036 Kaiuliuli Street

91-1036 Kai'uli'uli Street · (808) 687-8900
Location

91-1036 Kai'uli'uli Street, Ocean Pointe, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,650

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1954 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage, private fenced yard, with Solar Water Heater. The Home Master Bedroom located on the 1st floor TRASH, RECYCLING, BASIC CABLE, INTERNET, LANDLINE PHONE . Access to Pool, BBQ, Jacuzzi, Tennis court, fitness club all of this is INCLUDED IN THE RENT! PET FRIENDLY - NEGOTIABLE additional deposit and insurance. 2 CAR GARAGE. Central AC, Stainless Steel appliances, W/D, 3 Bedrooms upstairs + Loft. Easy landscaped yard with sprinkler system. Email today for questions and to set up a showing. required. Home located just across from the linear park. Located in the beautiful community of HOAKALEI. Optional security system. Email today for questions and to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-1036 Kaiuliuli Street have any available units?
91-1036 Kaiuliuli Street has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-1036 Kaiuliuli Street have?
Some of 91-1036 Kaiuliuli Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-1036 Kaiuliuli Street currently offering any rent specials?
91-1036 Kaiuliuli Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-1036 Kaiuliuli Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 91-1036 Kaiuliuli Street is pet friendly.
Does 91-1036 Kaiuliuli Street offer parking?
Yes, 91-1036 Kaiuliuli Street offers parking.
Does 91-1036 Kaiuliuli Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91-1036 Kaiuliuli Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-1036 Kaiuliuli Street have a pool?
Yes, 91-1036 Kaiuliuli Street has a pool.
Does 91-1036 Kaiuliuli Street have accessible units?
No, 91-1036 Kaiuliuli Street does not have accessible units.
Does 91-1036 Kaiuliuli Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 91-1036 Kaiuliuli Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91-1036 Kaiuliuli Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91-1036 Kaiuliuli Street has units with air conditioning.
