Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:28 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Napili-Honokowai, HI with parking

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Honokeana Ahupua`a
99 Hui Rd F #B Upstairs
99 Hui Road F, Napili-Honokowai, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Napili Townhouse - Pet Friendly with pet deposit and pet addendum. This unique townhouse property is a large two bedroom + loft which can be utilized as a bedroom + 2 bathrooms. Single car garage, new appliances. New carpet, raised living room.

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Kahana Ahupua`a
3875 Lower Honoapiilani Road - 1, Unit C
3875 Lower Honoapiilani Rd, Napili-Honokowai, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
475 sqft
Located right next to the Hale Mahina Resort, this charming 1 bedroom 1 bathroom ground floor apartment is available now! Newly remodeled in 2018 from top to bottom.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mahinahina Four Ahupua`a
3740 L Honopiilani Rd #A304
3740 Lower Honoapi‘Ilani Road, Napili-Honokowai, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1bd/1bth At Maui Lani Terraces in Lahaina - Come check out this beautiful partially furnished 1bd/1bth unit. Island breezes are always flowing through the rooms.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Mahinahina Four Ahupua`a
3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104
3788 Lower Honoapi‘Ilani Road, Napili-Honokowai, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1122 sqft
Two story, unfurnished townhouse in the Hale Royale complex with plenty storage, walk right out from your large Lanai to the pool, spa, sauna, barbeque, tennis...

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Alaeloa Ahupua`a
16 Polohina Lane #8
16 Polohina Ln, Napili-Honokowai, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
Napili Villas - Unfurnished 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom upstairs condominium. Brand new master bathroom remodel. Carpet and paint done 2 years ago. D/W, W/D, G/D. Two assigned parking spaces. Walking distance to bus stop, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kahana Ahupua`a
6 Poinciana Pl
6 Poinciana Pl, Napili-Honokowai, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,295
Kahana Ridge House - Beautiful 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom / 2 car garage "Pet Friendly" 2 story house with fenced in back yard. Ocean views, tile and carpet, large living spaces, formal dining and living rooms. W/D, D/W, G/D Water Softener.
Results within 5 miles of Napili-Honokowai

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Moalii Ahupua`a
45 E Kuu Aku Lane, #315
45 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1395 sqft
Hoonanea Townhome - 3-bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, large tiled backyard. Large master bedroom on top floor. Single car garage and one additional parking space. Unfurnished, Pets ok. Right in the heart of Lahaina. Property is currently on the market.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wahikuli Ahupua`a
113 Fleming Road #A
113 Fleming Road, Lahaina, HI
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Three Bedroom House "A" - Three bedroom home in Lahaina, across the street from unobstructed fabulous ocean views.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hanakaoo Ahupua`a
139 Kualapa Place, Apt 39
139 Kualapa Pl, Kaanapali, HI
2 Bedrooms
$5,450
1799 sqft
Furnished Kaanapali Luxury Living!! - This wonderful, fully furnished, Kaanapali home with ocean views on the world famous KAANAPALI KAI golf course is in a gated community. This is a 2 bedroom unit with an office, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Moalii Ahupua`a
28 E Kuu Aku Ln Unit 508
28 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1165 sqft
Bright and Sunny UNFURNISHED Townhouse 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath w/ Attached 1 Car Garage + 1 Designated Parking Space, 4 zone split A/C system, covered lanai, washer/dryer, microwave, dishwasher, Mountain Views, Walk to Shopping, Restaurants, Front

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Paunau Ahupua`a
1034 Front St. #113
1034 Front Street, Lahaina, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,050
538 sqft
Furnished, in the heart of Lahaina 1bedroom 1 bath - Walk to town in 2 minutes, New Fujitsu a/c unit. newly remodeled. brand new quartz counter tops. washer/dryer in unit, 1 parking stall, wood floors.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Paunau Ahupua`a
636 Kaalo Place, Unit 2
636 Kaalo Place, Lahaina, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
950 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath Brand NEW! Lahaina $2,500.00 - This unfurnished 2 bedroom , 1 bathroom was just completely renovated, tile floors, granite countertops, all new appliances. $2,500.00 a month plus electric.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Moalii Ahupua`a
15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402
15 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ho'onanea two bedroom $2800.00 per month - Unfurnished two bedroom, two bath upstairs (second floor) condo in like new condition, it sits on the corner unit in the back of the complex. This unit has a one car garage plus one other parking space.
Results within 10 miles of Napili-Honokowai

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Launiupoko Ahupua`a
40 Kumu Niu Pl
40 Kumu Niu Pl, Launiupoko, HI
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
960 sqft
40 Kumu Niu Pl Available 08/01/20 Stunning Ocean Views From Your Lanai - Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 Bath home with large lanai, garage and breathtaking views. Unit includes ac, washer/dryer and all major appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Paunau Ahupua`a
642 Wainee #F
642 Wainee Street, Lahaina, HI
Studio
$3,750
Lahaina Town 642 Wainee St - This unfurnished 3 bedroom + loft / 2.5 bathroom / 2 car carport is located in the heart of Lahaina, gated subdivision. Recently remodeled granite counter tops, new plumbing fixtures, freshly painted.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Paunau Ahupua`a
1400 Limahana Circle #D-203
1400 Limahana Cir, Lahaina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,709
1269 sqft
Opukea at Lahaina - Opukea is one of the more sought after properties on the west side of Maui. Pool, gym,BBQ area. Two assigned parking stalls, one covered, one uncovered. 2nd partly furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom condominium.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Puehuehunui Ahupua`a
250 Front Street
250 Front Street, Lahaina, HI
Studio
$3,646
Front Street across from Beach - This is a fantastic place to call home, Two Story, 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom / single car garage / fenced in back yard house. Water, Sewer and Trash are paid.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Napili-Honokowai, HI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Napili-Honokowai apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

